Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie isn't expected to return to the club next season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

McKennie was signed from Italian giants Juventus in January on an initial loan, including the option to purchase the player for £30 million in the summer if certain criteria are met, according to Sky Sports.

Leeds United news - Weston McKennie

Unlike his compatriot and teammate Tyler Adams, McKennie has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and has rarely impressed since his high-profile loan move in the January window.

Given that the box-to-box midfielder was coming from a team such as Juventus, it was probably fair of fans to expect more. The USA international also impressed for his country alongside Adams during the World Cup in November.

The 24-year-old has failed to find his feet with the team, however, and his struggle for form only worsened after his midfield partner sustained a hamstring injury in mid-March, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

That being said, under Sam Allardyce, McKennie has started to look a bit more like the player Leeds thought they were getting - even if that can be attributed to the team as a whole looking more solid.

Allardyce's decision to play Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw alongside McKennie during the second half against Newcastle on Saturday did appear to free the player up to drive forward a bit more.

What has Jones said about Leeds and McKennie?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think McKennie will be at Leeds next season. We have to understand like McKennie has had a really, really weird time since coming into the club and he probably needs a bit of breathing space. He's played under four different managers in four months since signing.

"That means he's had four different types of football, four different sets of messages over what his role is supposed to be in that team, all while trying to adapt to the Premier League for the first time."

Should Leeds attempt to sign McKennie permanently?

Even if his performances are gradually improving under Allardyce, it is far too little too late for McKennie and the loan move will be wholly viewed as an unsuccessful one for both parties. Given the anticipated cost, in both transfer fee and expected wages, signing McKennie on a permanent transfer is a deal Leeds would do well to avoid should they remain in the Premier League.