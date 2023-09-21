Highlights Presenter Joe Wainman commends Daniel Farke's handling of Wilfried Gnonto, praising him as a top manager, media operator, and coach.

Wainman believes that as long as Gnonto performs well and helps Leeds get promoted, it doesn't matter if he leaves the club.

Despite a mixed start to the season, Leeds United has a chance to get promoted and will look to improve in upcoming matches against Watford, Southampton, and Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto can depart Elland Road next summer, but only on one strict condition, presenter Joe Wainman has suggested during an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Gnonto was front and centre of a transfer storm this summer, but the attacker remains part of Daniel Farke's set-up at Elland Road.

Leeds United transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

It was one of the transfer sagas of the summer. Subject to a number of bids from Premier League side Everton, which were laughed off by Leeds, Gnonto tried to take matters into his own hands by presenting his employers with a transfer request. Ultimately, Everton's attempts to sign the Italian would fail, but even up until deadline day there was chatter about the winger making a move to Merseyside.

Of course, Gnonto remains a Leeds player and the attacker has started the season positively, having featured in five of the Whites' seven Championship fixtures, while netting one goal (via Transfermarkt). The only matches Gnonto has missed for Leeds this season came back in August when he was left out of the squad by Farke due to his transfer request. Now a fully-fledged part of the senior squad again, there is a growing confidence that the teenager could play a positive part in the West Yorkshire side's push for promotion.

An unthinkable scenario back when the transfer speculation surrounding Gnonto was rife, but such has been the way Farke has handled the situation, it's expected the £20,000-per-week earner will re-establish himself as one of their star players.

What has Joe Wainman said about Wilfried Gnonto, Daniel Farke and Leeds United?

When quizzed on the way in which Farke went about dealing with Gnonto during the summer, presenter Wainman admitted he was impressed with the German's methods. Pointing towards his man management skills, the media personality was full of praise for the new Leeds boss.

On the current state of play at Leeds, Wainman told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Farke has had a massive hand in it the way that he's dealt with Gnonto in the press. I think Leeds have got, for me, a top manager, a top media operator, a top coach. He's able to work with the players and he’s a great an manager too. “Football is fickle and that’s not just at Leeds, I think it's across the whole of the football sphere. So as long as you're scoring goals, and doing well, then all is forgotten, that's, that's the way I see it. “So if Gnonto gets us promoted, then he can leave, I don't care.”

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan Cody Drameh - Birmingham Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Can Leeds United get promoted this season?

They're in with just as big a chance as everyone else in the league right now, even if their start to the campaign has been marred by a run of mixed results. It took until the fourth game of the season for Leeds to taste three points for the first time, with Farke's men having previously dropped points against Cardiff City, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

That Ipswich Town victory looked as if it would be the catalyst for Leeds to push on, but a goalless draw away to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday followed, with some supporters questioning the team's desire to win.

Criticism was put to bed with a commanding 3-0 victory over Millwall during the first game back after the international break, but the winning run would once again last less than a week, as the 2019/20 Championship winners dropped yet more points in midweek. Held to another 0-0 draw away to Hull City, Leeds had almost double the amount of shots than their opponents, but were unable to find a breakthrough.

When will Leeds United get the chance to put things right?

Gnonto, Farke and Co. will no doubt be counting down the days until this weekend's clash against Watford, as they look to right the wrongs of their midweek showing. The clash at Elland Road - which was a Premier League fixture just two seasons ago - is deemed a winnable one by the Leeds faithful, given Watford's similarly poor start to the season.

Following that, it's a battle between two relegated sides from last season, as Leeds make the journey to face Southampton, before Queens Park Rangers visit Elland Road in the final match before the October international break.

While Leeds supporters like Wainman may be pleased with the club's appointment of Farke because of his diplomatic approach to off-field issues, there will be pressure on the former Norwich City manager to deliver results. Leeds have had a tendency throughout the years to pull the trigger on managers if things aren't going their way, and Farke will be hoping to stay out of the firing line this season.