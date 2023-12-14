Highlights Leeds United are undecided about Joe Gelhardt's future in January, with the attacker having barely played this season.

Interest has been registered from fellow Championship sides, namely Hull City who want to sign him on loan.

But any decision about Gelhardt's next step will have to have been taken with Leeds' schedule and promotion push in mind.

Leeds United are in 'two minds' about Joe Gelhardt's future in January, with transfer insider Dean Jones predicting the 21-year-old will remain at Elland Road, despite his lack of game time right now.

Gelhardt had been tipped for a big season, with demotion to the Championship looking like it could open up a route into the starting-11 for the academy product. But that hasn't been the case so far and as a result, chatter about him leaving the club has started to pick up.

Despite this, it's suggested because of the arduous schedule the Championship can throw up in the second half of a campaign, the Whites might decide to keep Gelhardt on their books instead.

Gelhardt future hanging in balance at Elland Road

It's no surprise talk about Gelhardt leaving the club has started to crop up, given the striker has played just five matches for the West Yorkshire outfit all season. Things had started positively for the attacker, as he featured in five of Leeds' first six games of the campaign, two of which came as a starter.

The local lad also featured in the early rounds of the League Cup, which was where his only goal of the season so far came. Netting during Leeds' first-round triumph over Shrewsbury Town, it had looked like Gelhardt would be a useful asset to Daniel Farke's side.

Joe Geldhardt 2023/24 Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 7 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes 315 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0

However, that hasn't been the case, with Gelhardt's last appearance of any kind coming all the way back in mid-September. Granted, the emergence of summer signing Joel Piroe has reduced all of the Leeds attacker's time on the pitch, as the ex-Swansea man has netted 10 goals for his new side so far.

But it hasn't stopped rumours about Gelhardt's future starting to circulate.

Gelhardt target for fellow Yorkshire side in January

If reports are to be believed, Gelhardt could be subject to interest from fellow Championship side Hull City when the January transfer window opens next month. The Sun are reporting that Hull are open to taking Gelhardt away from Elland Road and offering him the chance to play more regularly under boss Liam Rosenior.

It comes as the Tigers are eyeing up a second-half-of-the-season playoff push, with the East Riding of Yorkshire side currently well-placed in seventh. Of course, Leeds themselves are chasing a playoff berth, which could play into their thinking when deciding the £15,000-per-week earners' next step.

While he may not be in contention for minutes under Farke right now, there is a chance that Gelhardt could strengthen Hull's promotion chances, which would also damage Leeds' hopes of an immediate return to the top flight.

When quizzed about the latest in regard to Gelhardt and his Leeds future, transfer insider Jones admitted that the starlet was out of favour right now, but hinted things could change down the line. Suggesting fixture congestion and a demanding schedule might end up taking its toll on the Leeds squad, which in turn could provide opportunities in the team for Gelhardt, the reliable reporter predicted he'd end up staying put during the January window, despite the attention surrounding his services right now:

“Obviously, he's not seeing much game time, but the information up to now has been that he will probably remain with deciding January and I think that will be reviewed properly at the end of the season if that’s the the case. “The reason he might stay in January is that the Championship is tough. Now we can all see that he's obviously not playing, but in the second half of the season, in that league with the number of games and how they can quickly pile up, especially if any postponements come along, it can really test a squad. “I think that Leeds will be wary of that and will want to know that they've got the depth to come in. So he still has the capability of doing a job if called upon and I think they'll be in two minds about letting him go.”

Gelhardt could prove useful tool for busy Leeds run

One of the periods that is often the busiest in the football calender is over Christmas and New Year, with Gelhardt no doubt hoping the increased number of games opens up a slot in the team.

Following the weekend match with Coventry City, Leeds finish proceedings before Christmas with a gigantic top-of-the-table clash against Ipswich Town at Elland Road. A victory in that game could blow the automatic race back open, while defeat might end up gifting Ipswich a free hit at promotion to the Premier League.

After that, the year will conclude for Leeds with games against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion, before Peterborough United await in the FA Cup third round.