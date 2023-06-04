Leeds United will be raided for a couple of their players this summer, including Wilfried Gnonto, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young forward showed a lot of quality at times this season, but Andrea Radrizzani is now at real risk of losing him following the Whites' relegation to the Championship.

Leeds United — Wilfried Gnonto

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal and Manchester City are both monitoring Gnonto's situation at Elland Road.

Prior to that, La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that the 19-year-old would cost €30m (around £26m) if he were to be sold to another club this summer.

He only joined Leeds last September, signing in a deal worth about £4m, as per the MailOnline.

However, with Sam Allardyce unable to prevent the Yorkshire club dropping back down to the Championship, it looks like the former FC Zürich man could already be off.

What has Dean Jones said about Wilfried Gnonto and Leeds?

Jones is expecting another side to buy Gnonto this summer following Leeds' relegation.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The thing is Leeds have actually got a really good Championship squad, so I'm not sure that too many changes are going to be needed in that sense. It's more about making sure that they've got the personalities that are ready for what's to come. They're obviously going to be raided for a couple of players and Wilfried Gnonto will be one of them."

Why are Arsenal and Man City interested in Wilfried Gnonto?

He's a young striker with a lot of talent. The Italy international didn't have the most prolific season in front of goal, scoring just twice in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt. However, he did look very bright at times.

Gnonto managed to register against City's rivals Manchester United, while he also hit an incredible volley in the FA Cup versus Cardiff City.

"Gnonto is a young boy," Italy manager Roberto Mancini recently told TUTTOmercatoWEB. "No one has thought of signing him, but he plays as a starter in the Premier League, and that’s not a given at 19.

"He can still improve, and he’s young. He has quality. I hope other young players can follow his example and go abroad to play. If they’re good, then they play."

Given the attacking talent that Arsenal and City already have, Gnonto may need a loan or two if he ends up joining either club. But with his potential, perhaps he could go on to lead the line for an elite Premier League outfit one day.