Leeds United will try and fill the gap at left-back with a new signing on deadline day, despite the Luke Thomas deal falling through at Elland Road, Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke's side have been active in the window so far, with Thornton expecting a busy day of business for the Whites.

Leeds United latest transfer news

Having suffered relegation to the Championship at the back end of last season, it promised to be a busy summer of change at Elland Road. That has in fact proved to be the case, with the likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson, among many others, having departed for pastures new.

However, the West Yorkshire outfit have been active in trying to replace the players who have left, with Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe and Djed Spence among the names brought in to fill the gap. But with just hours of the window remaining, there is still one position which Leeds are looking to fill.

It had looked as if Leicester City's Luke Thomas would be the man to plug the left-back hole, but the England under-21 international decided on a switch to Premier League Sheffield United instead. It's reported that Leicester were hesitant about allowing Thomas to join a side that they may end up battling for promotion with this season.

But despite the setback, it's suggested that Leeds could still try to add a body in that position.

What has Tim Thornton said about Leeds United's deadline day business?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about Leeds' plans for deadline day, Sky Sports reporter Thornton admitted they were likely to enquire about a couple of left-back targets.

On the current state of play following the failed Thomas deal, Thornton said: “I think they'll try and get a left-back in. But I'm not so certain that at this stage in the window, that is one area where they will be able to fill, after the Luke Thomas situation changed.

“So if something develops then maybe, but if not, as the midfield was the priority between now and the window closing.”

What else is happening at Leeds United on deadline day?

Further up the pitch, it's reported by The Daily Mail that Leeds are eying up a move for Ola Solbakken, who is said to be available for transfer from Serie A outfit Roma.

Elsewhere, Leeds also remain interested in Celtic star Matt O'Riley, despite a number of foiled efforts to sign the tricky midfielder.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Leeds are yet to provide Celtic with a 'tempting' offer, indicating there is still work to do, should they wish to sign the 22-year-old.