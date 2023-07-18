Leeds United have identified the one key position they need to add talent in this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season and face a mass exodus of players ahead of the new campaign.

Leeds United transfer news

Despite all the talk ahead of his arrival, Sam Allardyce ultimately fell short in his bid to save Leeds from the drop last season.

It left Leeds in the bottom three at the end of the campaign, with a return to the Championship having been confirmed following a final-day defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

A short and not-so-sweet return to the top flight, attention now switches to building a side capable of challenging for promotion in the second tier.

That task has fallen onto the shoulders of Daniel Farke, who was appointed as Allardyce's successor earlier this month.

Boasting over 130 matches on his CV as a Championship manager, Farke is well accustomed to the trials and tribulations of the division.

And his challenge looks as if it could get harder before it's even started, with a number of Leeds players wanting out.

One of those being Illan Meslier, who according to Jones is likely to depart the club before the end of the transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT in a recent interview, the reliable reporter claimed the French goalkeeper wasn't willing to stick around in the Championship and try to help Leeds secure an immediate return.

Instead, the 23-year-old is being touted to leave, meaning Farke and Co. will have to source a replacement.

What has Dean Jones said about Leeds' summer business?

Speaking about their hunt for a new number-one, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that work has already got underway, with a list of targets currently being scouted.

Reacting to some of the prospective Meslier replacements, Jones said: “They're all good goalkeepers to be targeting.

"That is one of the four positions that have been outlined for Leeds to sort out before the season gets underway, so work is beginning on that.

"It is a bit of an awkward one though, because Illan Meslier hasn’t actually got a buyer yet.”

Who are Leeds targeting for that position?

No doubt restricted by who they are able to go after due to a reduced budget following relegation, boss Farke will be hoping to use his extensive knowledge of the lower leagues to find a suitable replacement.

It's reported by LeedsLive that Angus Gunn is one player currently being touted, with Farke having worked alongside the shot-stopper at Norwich City.

The same outlet have also linked Preston North End's Freddie Woodman with an Elland Road switch, indicating the son of former Crystal Palace and Brentford goalkeeper Andy Woodman could be a suitable Meslier replacement.

Whereas Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has hinted Leeds could fight it out with Premier League side Bournemouth for the signature of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The 32-year-old does however have two years left on his Newcastle contract, meaning should Leeds wish to sign him, a suitable fee will have to be offered to the Magpies.