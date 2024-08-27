Leeds United are working on a deal to sign Freiburg attacker Roland Sallai after completing a loan move for Manor Solomon, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites have been keen to bolster their attacking options all summer after failing to earn promotion back to the Premier League, and there need for new forwards was heightened after Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter both left for top-flight outfits West Ham and Brighton respectively.

A slow start to the season with draws against Portsmouth and West Brom saw the 49ers make a move to sign Largie Ramazani from Almeria, and that was followed up by a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Leeds Working on Move for Sallai

Deal for Solomon completed on loan from Tottenham

The Elland Road club announced a move for Manor Solomon had been completed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Israel international signing on a season-long loan deal from Spurs with no buy option.

Farke is still keen to add more options to his squad this summer with talks for a move for Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer edging closer, while there is also interest in Bournemouth defender Max Aarons.

But when speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday, Romano revealed that the Whites are likely to be active in the remainder of the transfer window and talk of a move for Freiburg star Sallai being in the works is true.

“Yes, Salai could be a possibility. It’s true that, obviously, they had this big saga with Manor Solomon, with the Eredivisie club trying to hijack the deal, but Leeds have been able to get it done.”

Sallai has been described as 'ruthless' previously and is a very experienced Hungary international, who is well known for his quick feet and acceleration.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Whites are "pushing hard" to get a deal done, with Freiburg holding out for around £7.6million to let him leave as he is in the final 12 months of his contract.

Sallai vs Summerville - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Sallai Summerville Minutes 1,852 3,526 Goals 3 19 Assists 0 9 Shots per game 2.1 3 Key passes per game 1.1 2.6 Dribbles per game 0.8 2.3 Overall rating 6.60 7.65

Leeds Lead Race for Max Aarons

Daniel Farke wants a reunion with former Norwich star

Leeds are expected to be very busy in the final days of the transfer window, and full-back is an area they want to bolster.

Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh, Stuart Dallas, Connor Roberts and Archie Gray all left in the summer which has left them short of options, with Sam Byram, Junior Firpo and new signing Jayden Bogle the only natural full-backs in the squad.

Farke is known to be a huge fan of Max Aarons, whom he worked with at Norwich and also tried to sign last summer before the Cherries hijacked a move at the 11th hour to take him to the Vitality Stadium.

But now Leeds are trying again to sign him this summer and lead the race for his signature after Aarons made just 12 starts in the Premier League last season, and the defender is open to the move to play regular football.

