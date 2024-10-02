LaLiga side Leganes have had a bid rejected by Orange County for U.S. youth international winger Bryce Jamison, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The bid was below Orange County's valuation for the player. It remains to be seen if they return with a fresh bid. MLS club Colorado Rapids are also chasing the player though there has been no official bid yet. This summer, Eintracht Frankfurt had discussions with OCSC for Jamison as well.

Jamison, 18, signed with Orange County in 2022 after excelling with the Barca Residency Academy. He's made 62 first team appearances for OCSC, adding eight goals and five assists across 2,954 minutes. The dynamic winger spent time in Atlanta United's academy as well.

Leganes are 16th in LaLiga after winning promotion from the second tier.

The Rapids are 4th in the Western Conference, gearing up for a playoff run at the end of the season in MLS.