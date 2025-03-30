Leganes' tweet has gone viral after their controversial 3-2 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday night. The La Liga clash carried significant importance for both teams, but 18th-placed Leganes will feel they were treated unfairly as they edged closer to relegation.

A controversial penalty awarded to Arda Guler, followed by a denied penalty claim for Leganes, set the tone for the match before Kylian Mbappe scored the winner after a contentious free-kick decision. Reports after the final whistle described the result as "daylight robbery," while referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes has faced heavy criticism for what has been labelled a "shameful refereeing performance." Watch the highlights below:

Real Madrid's victory brought them level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, though they have played one more game. However, Leganes believe they deserved better, a sentiment reflected in their post.

Related Sources: Liverpool Owners FSG Explore 51% Stake in Malaga, Could Rival QSI Liverpool owners FSG are eyeing a move to purchase a 51% stake in Spanish side Malaga, and could compete with PSG owners QSI for it.

Leganes' Viral Post Following 3-2 loss To Real Madrid

They have taken a lighthearted approach to the situation

Leganes' full-time post humourously referenced the clocks going forward on Sunday while also taking a playful jab at their hosts. It mentioned "stealing an hour," alluding to the daylight saving time change. See what they posted to X (formerly Twitter) below, which translates to English as:

"And on top of that, today they also steal an hour from us... We keep fighting, cucumber growers."

The loss, however, could have far more serious consequences for Leganes' survival hopes than they let on. With three consecutive La Liga defeats, they are on the brink of relegation, which would see them drop to the second tier just two seasons after earning promotion as champions.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's side kept their title ambitions alive, just two days after Barcelona found themselves under scrutiny for fielding an ineligible player during their 3-0 win over Osasuna. Inigo Martinez was at the centre of the controversy, and Osasuna have sought guidance from FIFA and the RFEF as they consider taking action.