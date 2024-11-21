Real Madrid go to the Burtaque stadium to face Leganes having never lost there in La Liga. Leganes have only ever beaten Real Madrid twice, with both victories coming in the Copa Del Rey.

The first came in 2018, where their 2-1 win at Bernabeu in the second leg of the quarter-finals knocked the Spanish giants out. While their only home win over the current Champions League holders came in 2019, when they again beat them in the cup with a single Martin Braithwaite goal.

Madrid will be looking to get their La Liga season back on track after the Nations League break. Since being hammered 4-0 at home to Barcelona, they remain unbeaten in the league. Leganes have been very competitive this season, coming off the back of a fine 1-0 over Sevilla.

Result odds: Real Madrid are heavy favourites

Real Madrid win 2/5 | Draw 7/2 | Leganes win 7/1

Real Madrid and Leganes have only ever played each other on 14 occasions, with Real Madrid winning ten times and Leganes just twice. The last time the two faced each other when Real Madrid were the away side was in 2020. On that day, the two sides shared four goals. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to get a win and get the side's title challenge back on track.

Leganes vs Real Madrid - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Real Madrid Win 2/5 1.40 -250 Draw 7/2 4.50 +350 Leganes Win 7/1 8.00 +700

Score Predictions: Bookmakers favour a Real Madrid win and clean sheet

Real Madrid win 1-0 - 11/2 | Draw 1-1 - 8/1 | Leganes win 1-0 - 18/1

Although Kylian Mbappe is yet to really hit his stride at Madrid, Vinícius Júnior has looked very dangerous in front of goal. However, the jury is still out on Real Madrid this season. After the painful El Clásico defeat, they lost at home to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League .

Their 4-0 win over Osasuna before the Nations League break would have no doubt settled nerves, but the pressure will be on Madrid to beat Leganes. Miguel de la Fuente's penalty eight minutes from time gave Leganes a morale-boosting win over Sevilla in their last league game.

Leganes vs Real Madrid - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Real Madrid win 1-0 11/2 6.50 +550 Real Madrid win 2-0 13/2 7.50 +650 Real Madrid win 2-1 7/1 7.00 +700 Draw 1-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Real Madrid win 3-0 10/1 11.00 +1000

It is telling that a possible Leganes win is not featured in the bookmakers' five most likely results. A Real Madrid 3-0 win at 10/1 is priced more likely than the most likely home side win of 1-0, which is priced at 18/1. There is very little between the over and under odds for goals,

Real Madrid vs Leganes Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Over 2.5 4/5 1.80 -125

Goalscorer odds: Mbappe the favourite anytime scorer

Anytime scorer: Kylian Mbappe 10/11 | Vinicius Junior 6/4

Brazilian attacker Vinícius Júnior has 12 goals in 17 games across all competitions so far this season. The goals haven't flowed so well for Mbappé, yet he still has 8 in all competitions. Six of those goals have been in La Liga. Although not among the five favourite scorers, Jude Bellingham m has odds of 4/1 to score at any time.

Real Madrid Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Kylian Mbappe 10/11 1.91 -110 3/1 4.00 +300 Vinicius Junior 6/4 2.50 +150 4/1 5.00 +400 Endrick 13/5 3.60 +260 13/2 7.50 +650 Arda Guler 3/1 4.00 +300 15/2 8.50 +750 Brahim Diaz 16/5 4.20 +320 15/2 8.50 +750

Right-winger Juan Cruz has 4 Leganes goals. He is priced at 15/4. While 24-year-old Spanish striker Diego Garcia is given odds of 4/1, despite only hitting the back of the net once this season.

Leganes Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Juan Cruz 15/4 4.75 +375 9/1 10.00 +900 Diego Garcia 4/1 5.00 +400 9/1 10.00 +900 Miguel De la Fuente 4/1 5.00 +400 9/1 10.00 +900 Sebastien Haller 4/1 5.00 +400 9/1 10.00 +900 Dani Raba 11/2 6.50 +550 11/1 12.00 +1100

Predictions and Best Bets

Real Madrid to win 2-1 and Bellingham to score

Having had wonderful goalscoring last season, Bellingham has just the one goal for Real Madrid this season. He is certainly due a goal and is priced at 4/1 to score anytime and 9/1 to open the scoring. This a game Real Madrid, nor Carlo Ancelotti, can afford to lose, so they should find the right performance to achieve victory.

Best bets

Real Madrid to win 2-1 - 7/1

Jude Bellingham to score anytime - 4/1

Real Madrid to come from behind to win - 13/2

All odds via William Hill