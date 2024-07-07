Highlights Kansas City Chiefs defied expectations, winning two Super Bowls and on the road to dynasty.

Patrick Mahomes' success resembles Tom Brady's career.

Despite the Chiefs' recent achievements, some still question their ability to three-peat.

After the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill two seasons ago, many people thought they’d take a step back; then they won the Super Bowl. Last season, many people questioned whether Patrick Mahomes could make do with rookie Rashee Rice as his No. 1 receiver, then they won a Super Bowl.

Former running back LeSean McCoy is starting to feel like he's taking crazy pills with pundits' opinions on the Chiefs:

"We're at the same spot again. We do this every single year, and I'm tired of it. I will not be fooled. Every year, we all say, 'Who's the biggest threat for the Chiefs?' We always throw these teams around, we always do this. And then what do the Chiefs do? They win, and they win and they win again."

Which begs the question, are we sleeping on the back-to-back Super Bowl champs again?

Patrick Mahomes' Success Becoming Inevitable

Counting out the Chiefs starting to look like performance art rather than analysis

At some point in Tom Brady’s career, the outcome of close games began to feel inescapable. Regardless of the odds, he’d just make every throw as we’re all saying, “I can’t believe he’s doing this again,” while simultaneously being utterly unsurprised once he won.

We’re getting to that place again, but this time with Mahomes. After two painful Super Bowl losses, San Francisco 49ers fans certainly understand the feeling of helpless certainty that comes with #15. McCoy believes we’re already there:​​​​​​​

"We're talking about the Kansas City Chiefs, do we know that? We're talking about the Chiefs, champions, right? About to be a three-peat, that's what they're trying to fight for? The Chiefs were winning with all these special players and weapons. Then they get rid of Tyreek Hill? Nobody thought they would do this, like, 'There's no way they can just go back to the championship again, right?' And they do it again! And then you look at this year, that team wasn't that good to me. They weren't that good. We were up here talking about, 'Man, can you believe the Chiefs look this bad?' And then they win a championship.”

After two years of regular seasons hand-clutching over how the Chiefs look, only for them to win it all twice, McCoy asks a reasonable question: have we learned our lesson? Judging by some of the takes following K.C.’s acquisitions of Hollywood Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy, it appears not.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season the Chiefs won a Super Bowl without a 1,000 yard receiver, joining the 1990 New York Giants and 2017 Philadelphia Eagles as the only teams to do so since 1983.

However, it is the media's job to cover storylines, and "Chiefs' next Super Bowl preordained" doesn't exactly bring the clicks to the yard. So, while Kansas City deserves all the benefit of the doubt and then some, we still have to give honest takes on their transactions. Don't fall for the groundhog story of "Chiefs in trouble" come November.

