On a night when PGMOL chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, explained VAR decision with in-game audio, Liverpool scored a controversial goal against Leicester.

Webb came into the Monday Night Football studio and talked through a handful of decisions that had been made by VAR this season, allowing listeners to hear the conversations going on between VAR and officials.

It was a fascinating insight.

The Monday Night Football fixture was Leicester vs Liverpool with both sides desperately needing three points.

Leicester knew a win would see them rise out of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, a victory for Liverpool would move them within one point of Newcastle and Manchester United in their race for a top four finish.

After a tight opening 30 minutes, Liverpool's class showed through with two Curtis Jones goals in the space of three minutes.

And they were both subject to VAR checks for offside.

For the first goal, there was a check to see if Luis Diaz was offside from a long ball before Mohamed Salah's cross was finished at the back post by Jones.

But it was the second goal that confused many Liverpool fans.

In replays, Jones looked as though he was clearly offside from Salah's pass.

Why Curtis Jones' goal wasn't disallowed despite appearing offside

However, that was because VAR Chris Kavanagh initially drew the lines at the wrong moment. The lines were drawn when Cody Gakpo found Salah with a pass. It wasn't until the play was continued and he realised that the lines should be redrawn from Salah's pass, not Gakpo. In that split-second, Jonny Evans had retreated ever so slightly, with his heel now playing Jones onside.

That's why the initial images looked as though Jones was clearly offside but only because it was paused at the wrong moment.

When the play was stopped in the correct position, you can see Evans just playing Jones onside.

VAR expert, Dale Johnson, explained what happened.

"The VAR drew the offside lines on the wrong pass at first. Here, the ball was passed to Mo Salah. The attacking phase is always played out, though, so Chris Kavanagh (VAR) realised straight away... Curtis Jones then onside from Salah's pass."

Well, that explains it.

Jones' brace sent Liverpool on their way to three points, which was capped off by Trent Alexnander-Arnold's superb strike from a free-kick.

Liverpool have now won seven consecutive league matches but are still hoping for Newcastle and Man Utd to fail to win two of their final three matches of the season in order to finish in the top four.

It's unlikely, but they've put themselves in a position where it's possible.