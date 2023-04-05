Leicester City could need a "short-term" manager as their Brendan Rodgers replacement, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes parted company with Rodgers last weekend and Rafael Benítez is one of the early front-runners to take over.

Leicester City manager news

As per a report by The Athletic, Leicester's decision to sack Rodgers was in recognition of their situation at the bottom of the Premier League table.

It's claimed by Leicester correspondent Rob Tanner that the hierarchy hadn't particularly planned the sacking of Rodgers, moreover, it was a move of desperation and a bid to retain their top-flight status.

Unfortunately for the Foxes' board, the required new-manager bounce hasn't yet paid off, with Leicester slumping to their seventh defeat in eight outings against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Bertrand Traoré's late winner game Unai Emery's Villa side a smash-and-grab victory, while leaving their East Midlands neighbours in perilous danger.

No side in the division has taken fewer points from their last five matches than Leicester, with the Foxes currently in 19th place (Flashscore).

Should Leicester be relegated, they'd become the first Premier League champions to drop out of the division since Blackburn Rovers.

What has Dean Jones said about Leicester's relegation hopes?

With nine matches to save their season, whoever assumes the position in the Leicester dugout is going to have a tough task on their hands.

On their current predicament and hunt for a new manager, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Leicester isn’t that much of an exciting job when you look at like what you've got to deal with and what you got to play with.

"Leicester are actually in trouble right now, so I just think they need a short-term appointment that saves them.

"I just don't know who's going to be up for that. If you're going to look to someone like Rafa Benitez they're going to want huge money to do a job like that. I'm not even sure he would definitely want it. But yeah, it's a tricky one.”

Who might Leicester appoint as Rodgers' replacement?

The fact a replacement wasn't already lined up following Rodgers' sacking illustrates the haphazardness of the decision, with a further report by The Athletic suggesting the Leicester board won't be rushed into hiring a new manager.

According to reports in Spain, Benitez is being considered for the role, with the ex-Chelsea and Everton chief on the Foxes' shortlist (Marca via Sport Witness).

What's more, Football Insider are also reporting that the East Midlands outfit are set to approach Graham Potter, who was sacked from his role as Chelsea boss on the same day as Leicester let go of Rodgers.

The report claims Leicester are considering a move for Potter, with discussions about his interest in taking over from Rodgers being mooted.