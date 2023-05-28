Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 on the final day to remain in the Premier League, with Leicester and Leeds relegated.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's strike in the second half saw Everton grab the win they knew would keep them in the division.

Leicester's victory over West Ham was, ultimately, meaningless.

The story of the final day

Leeds faced the most difficult task to escape relegation, needing to beat Tottenham and hope results at Goodison Park and the King Power went their way. But within two minutes, they found themselves 1-0 down to Spurs thanks to Harry Kane's strike.

It was now a shootout between Leicester and Everton.

Everton's task was relatively simple. Beat Bournemouth at home and they would remain in the Premier League.

Leicester had to beat West Ham and hope Everton didn't win.

So when Harvey Barnes scored in the 34th minute, Leicester were out of the relegation zone.

The mood inside Goodison changed immediately.

At half time, Everton and Leeds occupied the relegation zone.

And Leeds' relegation was all but confirmed when they made a disastrous start to the second half, allowing Pedro Porro to double Spurs' lead.

But the most significant moment of the entire day came in the 57th minute at Goodison Park.

Doucoure's deflected strike took the roof off the stadium and saw Everton leap out of the relegation zone.

It didn't seems to deter Leicester too much, though, who shortly made it 2-0 afterwards through Wes Faes.

Meanwhile, at Elland Road, Leeds pulled a goal back against Spurs through Jack Harrison. It wasn't long before Kane made it 3-1, though before Luas Moura made it 4-1 in injury time.

With 10 minutes remaining at the King Power, West Ham pulled a goal back against Leicester through Pablo Fornals.

Leicester held onto their lead to earn the three points they needed but so too did Everton to keep them in the Premier League.

It meant Leicester and Leeds have been relegated to the Championship.

What an incredible final day.