Leicester City have already begun their search in terms of signing a new manager, according to reports - with recent Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy being approached by the Foxes after they sacked Steve Cooper on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes started the season brightly with a draw against Tottenham Hotspur, and with two wins in the matter of two weeks against Bournemouth and Southampton, Cooper's men started the campaign with just three losses from eight games, in which they went well clear of the relegation zone in that time. However, just one point from their last four games has seen them return to the relegation fold, and with that in mind, the Leicester board have seen fit to sack him - leading to a potential move for Van Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy 'Approached' by Leicester City

The Dutchman was in fine form for the Red Devils as interim

The report from Rudy Galetti suggests that Leicester, who sacked Cooper with the club just two points above the relegation zone, have already begun their preparations for a new manager - and that has seen them approach Van Nistelrooy to explore their options over who their new boss might be.

Leicester City's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 2 =15th Goals scored 15 =12th Goals conceded 23 18th Shots taken per game 9.8 =19th Shots conceded per game 17.6 18th xG 13.72 19th

The 54-year-old Dutchman oversaw four games in charge of United as interim boss, with two of those coming against the Foxes - with a 5-2 win in the Carabao Cup and a 3-0 win in the Premier League downing Cooper's side twice in the space of 10 days. The Foxes have evidently seen enough to explore him as a potential manager, and he could be an option for them.

David Moyes is also stated as another option, having been let go by West Ham United at the end of last season, though Leicester would like to convince Van Nistelrooy as their priority choice in the coming days, with an away trip to Brentford coming in just six days' time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud van Nistelrooy won 33 of his 51 games in charge of PSV Eindhoven in the 2022/23 season.

Van Nistelrooy is itching for a return to English management after his time at Old Trafford, and with various clubs having been in for him - notably Burnley in the summer and potential links to Coventry City - a Premier League move could be good for the Dutchman.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-11-24.