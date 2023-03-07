Leicester City are in the midst of a cutthroat relegation battle at the bottom of the Premier League.

Leicester City's current campaign is being turned "poisonous" because of Brendan Rodgers, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes are sleepwalking into a relegation battle, with demotion to the Championship a realistic prospect for Leicester right now.

Leicester City manager news - Brendan Rodgers

According to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, Rodgers' position as Leicester manager remains well-protected.

The Italian journalist has claimed the opinion of the Leicester owners hasn't changed, insisting Rodgers is likely to keep his job for the foreseeable future.

However, Romano did hint that things could change for the Northern Irishman, should results worsen in the coming matches.

Romano told the same CaughtOffside report that "we will see in the next weeks" if the situation will change.

It comes amid a torrid run of form for Leicester, who have lost each of their last four matches across all competitions - the Foxes' second-longest losing streak of the season (Flashscore).

Rodgers' side sits just two points above the relegation zone, with their nine-year stint in the Premier League looking under threat.

What has Dean Jones said about Rodgers' future as Leicester's manager?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones cast doubt on Rodgers' long-term future as Leicester boss, indicating the club might look at making a change.

On the ex-Liverpool chief, Jones said: "The board has tried to stick by Brendan Rodgers, but it's becoming quite poisonous now.

"It feels like the fans are fed up and the squad looks like it needs a complete refresh. Their star players obviously being linked with free transfers and other transfers away from the club.”

What's next for Rodgers and Leicester?

Their quest for three points looks as if it might be forced to wait another week at least, with Chelsea the visitors to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Graham Potter's side ended a winless run of their own with a victory over fellow strugglers Leeds United at the weekend, with some suggesting that could be enough to kick-start their campaign.

Surprisingly, the King Power has not been a profitable venue for Leicester this season, with the 2015/16 champions boasting the second-worst home record in the league (Flashscore).

Only Southampton have taken fewer points at home in the Premier League this season, indicating plenty of room for improvement, should Leicester wish to avoid dropping into the second tier.

After that, it's a trip to high-flyers Brentford for Leicester, before crucial clashes against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Bournemouth to follow after the international break.