Leicester City will not face any charges for breaching Profit and Sustainability regulations by the Premier League, according to journalist John Percy of The Telegraph.

Leicester supporters will have been waiting anxiously to discover whether they will receive a points deduction during their crucial fight to survive in England's top flight. Under PSR, clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over a three-year period, or £35m a season, but certain costs are able to be deducted.

Investment in youth development, infrastructure, and women's football are among the things clubs can deduct from their calculations.

According to a report from Percy of The Telegraph, Leicester will not face any charges for breaching PSR...

"#lcfc will NOT face any charges for breaching PSR. "No complaint has been brought against Leicester by the Premier League for any breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 23/24." Huge boost for Leicester and Ruud van Nistelrooy."

A report from The Athletic earlier this month suggested that a number of Leicester's rivals expected the Foxes to be in breach for the period ending 2023/2024. The Midlands outfit had until 31st December 2024 to submit their accounts for the campaign when they were in the Championship.

The Foxes will need every point they can get at this stage of the Premier League season as they sit in the relegation zone, two points away from safety. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are fighting to stay in the division, so breaching PSR will have had a major impact on their chances of survival.

GIVEMESPORT reporter Ben Jacobs had added to the story, suggesting that Leicester are 'still in arbitration' regarding jurisdiction for the cycle ending 2022/2023. No clubs have been charged for the 2023/2024 period.

It will be interesting to see how Leicester react to the news in the January transfer market. The Foxes are still in with a chance of survival, so they might consider going all out for new additions in order to bolster Van Nistelrooy's squad.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.