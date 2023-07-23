Leicester City are in the mix to sign a talent at the King Power Stadium coveted by Premier League outfits this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes hope to build a squad fit to earn an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under the management of Enzo Maresca.

Leicester City transfer news – Latest

It has been a significant summer for incomings and outgoings at Leicester, with the Foxes welcoming four fresh faces to the King Power Stadium whilst several key players have already departed the East Midlands.

The Championship outfit confirmed the arrivals of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks and Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Conor Coady earlier this month, costing the club a potential combined fee of £18.5m.

Meanwhile, Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen has signed for Maresca’s squad, with Leicester shelving out £6m to the Superliga club to secure the Denmark international’s services.

And the Foxes have also confirmed the loan signing of Manchester City starlet Callum Doyle.

The 19-year-old aims to make a name for himself in England’s second tier before having his future at the Etihad Stadium assessed by Pep Guardiola.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Sky Blues starlet could offer a “threat in the air” given his 6 foot 1 frame.

However, with relegation often comes departures, and Leicester have lost several of their most talented players this summer.

England international, James Maddison, has been lured away by Tottenham Hotspur in a deal bagging £40m for the Foxes.

Meanwhile, winger Harvey Barnes’ sale will earn the club £38m, with Newcastle United bolstering their wide department ahead of a return to the Champions League this season.

Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans, among others, have been let go on free transfers as Maresca looks to rebuild a squad that suffered a shock relegation from the Premier League last term.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Leicester are interested in swooping for another Manchester City talent on loan this summer, with versatile attacker Cole Palmer on the radar at the King Power.

Maresca hopes his relationship with last season’s treble-winners can persuade them to sanction the temporary departure of the £28,000 per-week earner, once dubbed “outstanding” by Paul Dickov, amid Premier League interest.

And Jacobs claims it will be “intriguing” to see how a move for the 21-year-old plays out.

What has Jacobs said about Leicester and Palmer?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion are also there. So, there is significant transfer interest, and Leicester will be in the mix there, but he will also have Premier League options. So, it will be intriguing to see what happens with that one.”

What next for Leicester?

With the Championship season beginning in just two weeks, Maresca hopes to see the bulk of his squad in place as Leicester begin what needs to be a campaign that ends in promotion.

The Foxes welcome last term’s beaten Championship play-off finalists Coventry City on the opening weekend on 6th August, before a short trip to Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup follows in the midweek.

And the East Midlands outfit then travel to Huddersfield Town for their first second-tier away fixture before Cardiff City visit the King Power the following weekend.

Leicester round off the month at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with Rotherham United aiming to pull off somewhat of a shock victory.