Highlights Leicester City are reportedly considering a shock move for Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

The Foxes will return to the Premier League next season following their promotion from the Championship

The 32-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park

Leicester City are weighing up a surprise move for Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew, according to reports this week.

Steve Cooper took charge of the Foxes earlier in the summer following the departure of former manager Enzo Maresca to Premier League rivals Chelsea. The East Midlands club return to the top flight next season after they were relegated in 2023.

City’s biggest arrival so far this summer is winger Issahaku Fatawu from Sporting CP, while defender Caleb Okoli joined from Serie A side Juventus. Former Chelsea youngster Michael Golding also made the move to the King Power, as well as Bobby De Cordova-Reid on a free transfer.

Leicester City ‘eye’ Jordan Ayew

The forward has one year left on his contract

City could make a further addition as they consider a shock move for Palace forward Ayew. The 32-year-old has 12 months left on his deal at Selhurst Park and could depart the club this summer.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, the Foxes are looking into a possible deal. The article claims Cooper is eager to bring additional firepower into his forward line ahead of the new campaign and Ayew has emerged as a viable option.

Palace themselves are revamping their squad under manager Oliver Glasner. The Austrian was appointed midway through last season, and he guided the Eagles to a top-10 finish in the Premier League last term.

Jordan Ayew 2023/23 stats for Crystal Palace in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 4 Assists 8 Minutes played 2,676

Ayew, who has been described as 'incredible' by Pep Guardiola, has been at Palace since 2019, when he joined from Swansea City. He’s also represented the likes of Aston Villa, FC Lorient and Marseille throughout his career, although City will face competition for his signature, as Nixon claims Ayew also has interest from Saudi Arabia.

Championship Clubs ‘Interested’ in Tom Cannon

He is under contract until 2028

A trio of Championship clubs are interested in signing young Leicester City forward Tom Cannon, according to reports. Also on his Patreon, journalist Alan Nixon claims West Brom, Stoke City and Sheffield United are all keen on signing the 21-year-old.

It has been claimed they are exploring the possibility of a loan move for the player, who has four years remaining on his deal at the King Power. Cannon was part of the Leicester City side to win the Championship last season under Enzo Maresca, and he scored two goals in 13 league appearances, but now Foxes boss Cooper faces a significant decision over his future.

Cannon is a product of Everton’s youth set-up, and he made four senior appearances for the Toffees. The youngster had a loan spell at Preston North End before he completed a permanent move to Leicester City last summer.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.