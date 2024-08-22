Leicester City have agreed a fee with Crystal Palace to sign forward Jordan Ayew, according to South London Press journalist Edmund Brack.

Ayew, the younger brother of Andre Ayew with whom Steve Cooper enjoyed a working relationship with at Nottingham Forest and Swansea City, has been chased by the Foxes for the duration of the transfer window, with Cooper keen to further reinforce his front line with value deals amdist PSR uncertainty.

The 32-year-old was entering into the final season of his Selhurst Park contract, and will now add experienced reinforcement to Leicester's attack as they seek to survive their first season back in the Premier League.

The veteran was in good form for Palace last season, scoring four goals and assisting a further seven in 35 appearances.

Leicester Set to Get Their Man

Steve Cooper has been after Ayew for most of the window

Jordan Ayew has been a good servant to the Crystal Palace faithful across his five-and-a-half years at Selhurst Park.

Initially arriving on loan from Swansea City, the forward has since turned out 195 times for The Eagles in the Premier League, finding the net 21 times and finding himself well regarded by fans.

Now, though, with the veteran have entered into the fifth, and likely final, year of his permanent contract in London, the opportunity to make his way to the East Midlands could prove to be tempting.

The 32-year-old's contract status meant he was always going to cost less than he perhaps otherwise would have, and Brack has revealed that the fee agreed between the two clubs is set to be around £8m.

Leicester City are seeking new options to bolster their final third, and Ayew - dubbed "unbelievable" by Cheikou Kouyate - may represent good value amidst PSR concerns.

Newcastle Close on Guehi Deal

The highly-rated centre back may finally be departing

Another potential departure from Crystal Palace this summer may finally be that of Marc Guehi, with the central defender having been touted for a move to the North East with Newcastle United for the majority of the summer.

Having played a starring role for England on their way to the Euro's final this summer, the Ivory Coast-born defender has seen his stock value rise exponentially, with Newcastle having seen several bids rejected.

Now, though, according to Keith Downie of Sky Sports, negotiations may finally be edging closer to the end, with a likely package of £65m with add-ons being enough to prize the defender away from London, a deal which would break the current transfer record at Newcastle, which is held by the £63m Alex Isak.

The saga surrounding Guehi has stretched on for the majority of the summer, with Liverpool and Manchester United having also expressed an interest as the window has rolled by, but now there is a "cautious optimism" that the deal may finally be heading to Newcastle's favour.