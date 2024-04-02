Highlights Leicester City report a loss of £89.7m, facing PSR charges after a total of £215m in losses over the last three seasons.

Despite £74.8m profit in player sales, the club's finances are still in a worrying state.

The Foxes were relegated last season despite having the highest wage bill outside of the "big 6"

Championship giants Leicester City have reported a loss of £89.7m for the 2022-23 season - which takes the total losses for their last three Premier League campaigns to over £215 million.

The Foxes were charged last month for allegedly breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR), relating to the figures that have now been released. Following the news, the club were "disappointed" at the timing of the charges as they aren't currently a Premier League team. Further investigations are ongoing surrounding further sanctions that could come their way via the English Football League (EFL).

Current rules permit top-flight clubs to lose £105 million over a three-year period. The news comes despite the club, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, making a £74.8 million profit in player sales.

Susan Whelan, Leicester's chief executive said: "After a sustained period of growth and success for the club during the last decade, the 2022-23 season was a significant setback, the consequences of which will be felt for some time.

"We must now focus on rebuilding and seeking to return to and re-establishing ourselves in the Premier League. Having achieved finishing positions in the Premier League of fifth, fifth and eighth in the three preceding seasons, our targets and associated budgets for 2022-23 were entirely reasonable.

"However, for a club such as ours, whose sustained sporting achievements have justified the levels of investment required to compete with the most established clubs and pursue our ambition, a season of such significant under-performance on the pitch presents financial challenges, particularly from the perspective of the game's current Profitability and Sustainability rules."

One of the issues is that the Foxes were relegated last season despite having the highest wage bill outside of the "big 6".

The Foxes could Face a Points Deduction

Any deduction wouldn't take place this season

The Championship side may encounter a potential points deduction in the future if the club are found guilty of breaching the financial regulations. That said, any potential penalty will not take place this season.

Leicester are in pole position to return to the English top flight, and are two points behind leaders Leeds, but are now unaware of their long-term future. Enzo Maresca has had the team playing some wonderful football since his appointment. However, the Italian will have an even tougher task on his hands next term if his club are penalised after they've escaped the Championship.

As aforementioned, the club point to the absence of European football, a drop-off of about £30 million in revenue after finishing 18th and the sacking of Brendan Rodgers as key factors behind the loss.

The numbers are shocking given they include the £75 million of profit generated from the sales of James Maddison and Wesley Fofana to Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.

They May be Forced to Sell in the Summer

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is already being eyed up

The Foxes need to sell players before June this year to ease PSR concerns for the year ending 2023-24. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mads Hermansen and Wout Faes are among their biggest stars.

Arsenal could look to sign Dewsbury-Hall during the summer transfer window. The midfielder has undeniably emerged as one of the standout performers in the Championship this season, and his trajectory suggests an imminent return to the Premier League.

As well as the players mentioned, the likes of Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jannik Vestergaard are out of contract this summer as the club looks to avoid serious punishment.