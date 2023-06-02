Leicester City will find it “almost impossible” to keep hold of Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne and James Maddison following their relegation to the Championship at the King Power Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes face an uncertain future following their demotion from the Premier League last weekend.

Leicester transfer news – Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne and James Maddison

According to the Express & Star, Barnes is top of Aston Villa’s transfer shortlist ahead of the opening of the summer window this month, with the West Midlands outfit looking to take advantage of Leicester’s relegation.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Foxes may struggle to hold onto the 25-year-old winger amid interest in his services across the Premier League.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to battle Newcastle United for the signatures of Barnes and Maddison, with the duo expected to command fees in the region of £40m.

And last month, The Mirror claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was eyeing up a deal for Castagne as the Gunners head coach looks to add more depth to the right-back position at the Emirates Stadium.

Jones believes that Barnes, Castagne and Maddison, who earn a combined £215,000 per-week, are the “three prime players” he would be worried about from a Leicester point of view.

What has Jones said about the Leicester trio’s future?

When asked which players could leave the King Power Stadium this summer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The three that I would look out for are Maddison, Barnes and Castagne.

“They’re three prime players I'd be worried about from a Leicester point of view.

“It doesn't take too much brainpower to work out that many clubs will be looking at signing those three. They're almost impossible to keep.”

Would losing Barnes, Castagne, and Maddison come as a blow to Leicester?

Losing the trio would be frustrating for Leicester supporters, but it wouldn’t come as a shock if three of their best players were to depart for Premier League football this summer.

Having bagged a combined 23 Premier League goals this season, Barnes and Maddison will feel they have earned their right to remain in the top flight next term and will likely jump at the opportunity to leave the King Power.

Castagne enjoyed a campaign without injury this term but will have been disappointed to have played a part in a backline that conceded 68 goals across the season and could look to prove his worth elsewhere in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Therefore, Leicester fans won’t be hopeful of keeping hold of the trio as they prepare for life in English football’s second tier for the first time since 2014.