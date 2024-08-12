Highlights Leicester City have a 100% agreement to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek on a loan-to-buy deal.

The Foxes are now in talks to agree personal terms with the Czechia international.

Leicester are also interested in Tottenham winger Manor Solomon.

Leicester City now have a 100% agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign forward Adam Hlozek, with personal terms now being discussed, as reported on 'X' this evening by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

22-year-old Hlozek - who has been described as "amazing" by analyst Jacek Kulig - struggled for starting minutes in Leverkusen's outstanding Bundesliga-winning campaign, making just five appearances from game starts.

Romano now reports that the winger is on his way to the East Midlands on a loan deal with an obligation to buy, with work still to be done between the player and Leicester to get the deal over the line.

Hlozek would be Steve Cooper's fifth signing as Leicester manager, having picked up a loan for Facundo Buonanotte as well as purchasing Michael Golding, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Caleb Okoli so far this summer.

Hlozek Deal in Advanced Stages

The Czech winger will join on a loan-to-buy basis

Much was made of the talents of Adam Hlozek following his big switch to Bayer Leverkusen in 2022, having shown his elegance at the starting pistol for home club Sparta Prague.

However, following just 13 goal contributions in 55 matches, his time in Leverkusen appears to be coming to a close, with Premier League returnee's Leicester entering advanced negotiations with the Bundesliga champions for a deal taking Hlozek to the East Midlands on an initial loan with an obligation to buy at the end worth €20m.

Leicester are looking to build a competitive side in order to battle against the drop zone this season, seeking to remain in the Premier League following their return as champions at the first time of asking.

They have added depth and strength to their side with the signings of Reid, Buonanotte and Okoli, and now look set to add a second new winger to the team as their aspirations for the season begin to take proper shape.

Manor Solomon Also Targeted by Foxes

The Spurs winger is being chased by several Premier League sides

Another winger who may find himself on his way to the East Midlands this summer is Tottenham winger Manor Solomon.

The Israeli forward fell victim to a meniscus injury last season, which ended his campaign in September, following his arrival from Ukraine side Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of last season.

He only had time to make just five Premier League appearances for the Lilywhites, and is now being targeted by Leicester, who face competition from Brighton and Wolves for his signature.

Described as "explosive" by pundit Jamie Carragher, Solomon brings trickery and pace to his game, but has so far not been able to showcase this in much measure through his time in Tottenham thus far, and has been described as looking "rusty" across Tottenham's pre-season campaign.

As a result of his early-season struggles, and given his injury-struck time at Tottenham thus far, Solomon has been deemed as surplus to the requirements of manager Ange Postecoglou this summer, but a loan is the more likely exit strategy given his lowered stock value.