Leicester City are poised to confirm Ruud van Nistelrooy as their next boss within the next 24 hours after he has been pinpointed as a figure who is capable of building a close bond with members of the King Power Stadium squad as they bid to stave off relegation from the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Foxes chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football John Rudkin have been leading the search for a fresh presence in the dugout as, in the aftermath of suffering their latest setback in the form of a defeat to Chelsea last weekend, Steve Cooper was sacked just five months into the job.

The Welsh tactician registered four wins from his 14 matches in charge, but van Nistelrooy is in line to be unveiled as his successor in time for him to be in the hot-seat when Leicester make the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday thanks to a speedy recruitment process.

Van Nistelrooy Tasked with Cultivating a Bond

Foxes confident Dutchman can build close relationship with players

Leicester are set to turn to van Nistelrooy as there is confidence behind the scenes that he is capable of cultivating a relationship with the squad he inherits from Cooper, according to GMS sources, and there is determination for him to build a close bond like Enzo Maresca did before he took on the managerial reins at Chelsea in the summer.

The Dutchman has been seeking a fresh opportunity since leaving Manchester United earlier this month, where he served as Erik ten Hag's assistant and took over as interim head coach before Ruben Amorim was appointed and decided to freshen up the backroom staff at Old Trafford.

GMS sources have been informed that Srivaddhanaprabha has been involved in the hiring process and is preparing to announce van Nistelrooy as Leicester's new boss after he also spoke with senior squad members about who would be the best candidate to take over from the axed Cooper.

Two of the 48-year-old's three victories in interim charge of domestic rivals Manchester United came against Leicester, with him knocking the East Midlands outfit out of the Carabao Cup before also bagging three points when the two sides met in a Premier League clash earlier this month.

Van Nistelrooy impressed the Leicester hierarchy with his game plan and attacking philosophy when he got the better of them while at the Red Devils' helm, GMS sources have learned, and he is on course to be announced as Cooper's replacement within the next 24 hours as preparations are made for this weekend's encounter with Brentford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud van Nistelrooy suffered just eight defeats during a 50-match reign at PSV Eindhoven

Srivaddhanaprabha Determined to be Decisive

Chairman did not consider making interim appointment

Although Srivaddhanaprabha did not have a successor lined up when Cooper was dismissed on Sunday, GMS sources have been told that the Leicester chairman opted against naming an interim manager because he wanted to be decisive and bring in his successor this week instead of drawing out the process.

The Foxes are just one point clear of the Premier League's relegation zone and have the joint-third worst defensive record in the division ahead of a busy festive period, and van Nistelrooy is on track to be tasked with ensuring an immediate return to the Championship is not on the horizon.

It is believed that the former PSV Eindhoven head coach has been keen to secure a full-time opportunity in the Premier League, GMS sources recently revealed, while he is not put off by the prospect of being involved in a relegation dogfight with a Leicester side desperately seeking a run of positive results.

