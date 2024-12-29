Summary Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

Savinho's goal and assist afforded him a Man of the Match display.

Haaland sealed the victory for City as he put an end to a run of four games without finding the back of the net.

Manchester City ended their five-game winless streak on Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City. Goals from Savinho and Erling Haaland made the difference, as the four-peat Premier League champions head into 2025 with a crucial three points in hand that they were made to work for.

In Pep Guardiola's 500th match in charge of the reigning Premier League champions, Kevin De Bruyne made his return to action, with the hope that his presence would prove invaluable as Manchester City looked to regain control of their season. The Belgian playmaker created the first chance of the match when he neatly cut the ball back to Erling Haaland.

Although that didn't lead to the opening goal, it boosted the team's confidence. In the 21st minute, Savinho broke the deadlock, as the Leicester goalkeeper’s weak save from Phil Foden rebounded straight into the path of the Brazilian, who made no mistake in lifting the ball over the stranded shot-stopper.

From that point on, however, the first half was far from straightforward for the Citizens. Haaland had a few more chances that went begging, but the Foxes also had their moments, seizing opportunities to counterattack when given the space. This mounting pressure continued after the break as on-loan Brighton star Facundo Buonanotte found himself in on goal before slipping at the vital moment.

Despite the home side showing glimpses of promise, it was a familiar face in Haaland who sealed the three points for Guardiola's side. In the 73rd minute, Savinho delivered a perfect cross into the box, which the towering Norwegian striker crashed into the back of the net.

Leicester vs. Man City - Match Statistics Leicester City Statistic Manchester City 55 Possession (%) 45 10 Shots 14 3 Shots on Target 5 3 Corners 4 11 Fouls 6 2 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Leicester City Player Ratings

GK - Jakub Stolarczyk - 5.5/10

Saved well against Haaland early on, but should have done better when parrying Foden's strike. His weak save led to the first goal of the afternoon, and he never looked too comfortable.

RB - James Justin - 5.5/10

He seemed too eager at times, often seen trying to force things when he had the space to think about his options. In defence, he was liable to being sucked into the ball, too, which left Savinho in acres of space to score the opener.

CB - Conor Coady - 7/10

Did really well to stay alert and screen the defence early on, snuffing out the danger as soon as it arrived. He was also confident with the ball at his feet and never looked fazed by the challenge.

CB - Jannik Vestergaard - 6.5/10

A decent showing from the 32-year-old, without having done much of note.

LB - Victor Kristiansen - 7/10

Did really well to put a muzzle on Phil Foden for the entirety of the match. Usually, defending De Bruyne and the Englishman would cause all sorts of trouble, but the Danish international was a sturdy proposition for the feared City duo.

CM - Harry Winks - 6/10

Found it difficult to have any sort of say in proceedings, and he was weak in the tackle whenever City turned over the ball in transition.

CM - Boubakary Soumare - 7/10

The press-resistant Frenchman was rock solid for much of the afternoon, and while his teammates might have struggled with the opposition's 'pass them to death' philosophy, Soumare never seemed too far away from putting his foot in and disrupting the flow.

RW - Facundo Buonanotte - 6.5/10

Was relatively quiet throughout, with his speculative, stooping header in the first-half hitting the post to catalyse hope he could have a bigger impact going forward. This hope turned into effect in the second-half as he got the better of his markers and did things quicker as the Foxes chased down an equaliser.

CAM - Bilal El Khannous - 7/10

Made the most of the little space he was afforded, helping feed Vardy throughout the afternoon.

LW - Stephy Mavididi - 7/10

Made a really lively start, pinching the ball off of City players and giving his opposite number something to think about at the other end.

ST - Jamie Vardy - 7/10

Couldn't seem to stay onside for much of the first-half, but his runs forward proved to be a glimpse into forthcoming chances later down the line. He rounded the goalkeeper and could only find his glove shortly after. But his all-round play was a joy to watch, too, as the 37-year-old was determined to get involved with all phases of play. His rating takes a knock because of the fact he just couldn't find his shooting boots, despite so many chances.

Sub - Hamza Choudhury - 6.5/10

Solid showing, but didn't do much of note except bring some fresh legs into midfield.

Sub - Memeh Caleb Okioli - N/A

Sub - Patson Daka - N/A

Sub - Will Alves - N/A

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Stefan Ortega - 6.5/10

Extremely lucky to not have given away a penalty when he ran straight into an offside Jamie Vardy, but then made up for his eccentricity by keeping out the striker after a Gvardiol mistake.

RB - Rico Lewis - 7/10

Defensively static at times, as the Foxes made lightwork of their ability to bypass him and get into the final third. On the ball, this story was a bit different, as Lewis boasted a pass success rate of over 95%.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 7.5/10

Defensively, City's best player. He was very assured and organised the defence the best he could, though others around him weren't always as attentive to such simple instructions. He also stopped a certain goal from Justin with a goalline clearance.

CB - Nathan Ake - 7/10

His distribution was a key positive for City, as he often picked out Foden or Savinho on either flank with ease to get his teammates up the pitch quickly. But off the ball, he was sometimes a bit sluggish.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 6.5/10

The Croatian international's weak header back towards goal almost led to a Leicester opener, and a theme grew over his inability to play in a back-three, as he is far more used to serving as a bombing left-wing-back.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Created the first clear-cut opportunity of the match when his perfectly timed run from deep was matched with a cut-back to Haaland, which came to nothing. But apart from that, he wasn't as pivotal as you'd have thought before the match got underway, and it's clear he's past his prime by how quiet he was.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 8/10

Played the Rodri role pretty well, as he stuck to the task of ensuring Leicester didn't find it too easy to get out of their own half. He also did well with a few powerful, Yaya Toure-esque runs forward, which would have gone down well with fans wishing for City to reclaim their magnum opus.

CM - Bernardo Silva - 7/10

A decent but quiet afternoon for the Portuguese fan favourite. Operated in tight spaces in classy fashion and was accurate with everything he did. Sound familiar? Yeah, thought so.

RW - Savinho - 8.5/10

Ran into the box, dancing through a crowd of Leicester defenders, before not having a clue what to do with the ball once he got close to goal in the opening two minutes. It summed up his season so far, but his 21st-minute opener will do his confidence a world of good before he also set up Haalnd's goal with a perfect cross.

ST - Erling Haaland - 7.5/10

Produced a weak attempt when given the chance to shoot at goal inside six yards early on, and struggled - yet again - to have a persistent impact on the play. There were glimmers of openings, though, and while his confidence looked shot dead for much of the match, his headed goal in the 73rd minute was instrumental to the victory.

LW - Phil Foden - 6/10

Nobody knew which Foden they were going to get today - last season's talisman or this season's uninspiring background character. The Englishman, sadly, continued to show little signs of rediscovering his fine form of yesteryear, although his rebounded snapshot led to the opener.

Sub - James McAtee - 7/10

Made himself at home with a needless and wreckless tackle inside the first minute of coming on. He soon found his feet, though, and it was a solid display from the youngster, who was eager to stamp his authority on proceedings.

Sub - Kyle Walker - 6/10

A solid performance, but there was not a lot to report on for the ageing right-back. He will just be happy knowing he didn't make a mistake for once.

Player of the Match

Savinho

Before this afternoon, Savinho had faced heavy criticism for his inability to make the final touch in attacking phases count. While his dribbling and elusiveness were never in question, the Brazilian often struggled with his decision-making. However, with a goal and an assist against Leicester City, he silenced his critics in emphatic fashion.

He outpaced James Justin early on, and the 20-year-old showed he’s ready to elevate his game as Guardiola’s side looks to build momentum heading into the new year, sitting just inside the Europa League spots in fifth.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob - correct as of 29/12/2024.