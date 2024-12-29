Leicester City have reportedly made contact with Manchester United regarding potential loans ahead of the January transfer window, according to MailOnline.

When Ruud Van Nistelrooy was appointed as manager earlier this year, joining the club from United, Leicester supporters might have been hoping that he could use his contacts to acquire some players from the Red Devils. The Foxes are struggling in the Premier League this season, so January additions could certainly be useful.

United will have a host of young talent on the fingers of Ruben Amorim's squad, and a temporary move away could be what they need to help with their development. Sending youngsters to Van Nistelrooy, a manager they clearly trust after his recent spell as a coach at Old Trafford, could be a smart move for all parties involved.

The Foxes are eyeing a loan move

According to a report from MailOnline, Leicester have made contact with Manchester United regarding any players who might be available on loan during the January transfer window. It's understood that the Foxes are looking to bring in as many as five players in the winter, but they are set to deal with a tight budget.

It's unclear if Leicester have identified any players from United who could be viable options, but they will clearly be hoping that Van Nistelrooy's relationship with the Manchester club could be a benefit for them in their pursuit.

The likes of Antony, Victor Lindelof, and Christian Eriksen have all struggled for game time this season, but the United trio could be on hefty wages that Leicester might not be able to afford. A young starlet on the fringes of first-team football is Toby Collyer, but there will be an argument as to whether he's ready to step up for Leicester in a relegation battle at his age.

The Foxes will only be able to sign one player from United on loan for the second half of the campaign, so they will have to choose wisely if the Red Devils come back and offer a list of potential players who are available.