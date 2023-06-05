Leicester City are “braced for offers” for their top talent after suffering relegation to the Championship at the King Power Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes’ nine-year tenure in the Premier League concluded after Dean Smith failed to keep the East Midlands side in the top flight.

Leicester transfer news – Latest

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has already confirmed he will be leaving the club at the expiry of his contract this summer, having posted his farewell message on his social media channels at the season's conclusion.

Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison could be the subject of a transfer battle between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, who are both interested in securing the forward-minded players’ signatures.

And the Express & Star has reported that Aston Villa have put Barnes at the top of their summer wish list as they look to bolster Unai Emery’s squad next term.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Foxes will find it “almost impossible” to keep hold of the duo and Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne this summer.

And Jacobs believes Leicester’s “priority” will be to keep hold of a core of players such as Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

What has Jacobs said about Leicester?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Leicester’s priority will be to keep hold of a core squad to give themselves the best possible chance of returning to the Premier League.

“Players like Ndidi, Iheanacho and Daka could all be very effective in the Championship.

“But the likes of Barnes, Maddison, and now we know Tielemans, because he's left on a free transfer, are unlikely to be part of Leicester’s project next season.

“It's a real opportunity for Premier League clubs, in particular, to land some serious talent. And Leicester are braced for offers.”

What next for Leicester?

As Jacobs has mentioned, Leicester must look at keeping hold of some of their top talent this summer as they look to make a statement to the rest of the Championship.

But the Foxes’ priority is to sort out their managerial situation heading into next term, with Smith’s future uncertain at the club's helm.

The 2015/16 Premier League champions are likely to be the favourites for promotion from the second tier but need to back that up with an upturn in some of the displays on show this season, which has ultimately resulted in a shock relegation for the East Midlands outfit.

Daka, Iheanacho and Ndidi have made a combined 517 appearances for the Foxes, and the club’s next manager could rely on that wealth of experience as the club adjusts to life in the Championship.

Therefore, it will be a crucial few weeks in Leicester's short-term future as they look to prepare for a promotion push to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.