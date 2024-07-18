Highlights Leicester City are interested in Tottenham's Oliver Skipp, as they look for more Premier League proven options.

Skipp's lack of playing time with Spurs could lead him to Leicester, although a deal could be dependent on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future.

Postecoglou is aiming to enhance his own squad's depth, targeting Wolves' Pedro Neto.

Leicester City are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp this summer, with the north London club willing to sanction a deal for the player, according to Football Insider.

Skipp started just five games under Ange Postecoglou last season, with the likes of Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr clearly ahead of him in the pecking order. The Englishman may thus be keen on leaving Spurs for more regular game time, with Leicester lining up as a potential suitor.

The Foxes are reportedly eyeing up moves for a number of experienced Premier League midfielders, after losing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea. New boss Steve Cooper has identified Skipp as a candidate to provide additional depth and quality to his squad, with Tottenham willing to sell, but perhaps bound by the future Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Leicester Want Skipp

The Englishman struggled for minutes last season

Developing through the Spurs academy, Skipp made his breakthrough in first team football on loan at Norwich City in the 2020/21 season, making 45 appearances in the Championship as the Canaries won promotion back to the top flight.

Since then, the former England under-21 international has gone on to establish himself as a valuable squad member at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making 106 total appearances for his boyhood club. Now, however, could be his time to exit the Middlesex outfit, with Postecoglou looking to improve the overall level of his ensemble as he looks to launch another assault on the top four.

Leeds were said to be keen on Skipp earlier in this window, but the emergence of Leicester as a potential suitor could change things for the player. The 23-year-old will be eager to remain in the Premier League, and the East Midlands side's proposal will be able to offer him this after they won the Championship back in May.

Football Insider suggest that Cooper sees Skipp as a complementary addition to the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and another Spurs academy graduate, Harry Winks. Tottenham will hold the bargaining power in negotiations, with the midfield anchor still contracted to the club until 2027, but it's said that a fee wouldn't be too substantial.

However, the north Londoners stance on allowing Skipp to leave may be dependent on the future of Hojbjerg, who has been heavily linked with a £45 million move to Fulham with the Cottagers seeing him as a replacement for Palhinha.

Skipp, described by Postecoglou as "outstanding", would offer Leicester impressive ball retention and the ability to screen the back four effectively.

Skipp's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Pass Accuracy 91.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.68 Key Passes Per 90 0.89 Tackles Per 90 2.28 Interceptions Per 90 0.38

Tottenham Interested in Wolves Star

The Lilywhites have already signed Werner in this window

While further midfield acquisitions could be reliant on the club shifting the likes of Hojbjerg and Skipp, Postecoglou is eager to add more explosive firepower to his front line and has the current squad space to do so. Timo Werner has already arrived from RB Leipzig on another loan spell, but adding another wide player to compete with the German and the likes of Brennan Johnson and Richarlison is on the Australian's agenda.

Spurs reportedly 'have interest' in Wolves star Pedro Neto, who could be available for a fee in the region of £50 million this summer. The Portugal international has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, and thus the West Midlands club are listening to offers for their electric wide forward in this window.

