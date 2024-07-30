Highlights Leicester City are reportedly weighing up a move for Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate.

The Japan international is under contract with the Scottish Premiership club until 2028.

A formal offer is yet to be made but Celtic are aware of the interest.

Newly-promoted Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Celtic and Japan midfielder Reo Hatate this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Foxes boss Steve Cooper, who was only appointed earlier this summer following the departure of Enzo Maresca, has been tasked with reestablishing the club’s place in the English top flight. Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League in 2023, but an impressive campaign in the Championship last term saw them bounce straight back up.

Cooper will hope to bolster their midfield ranks this summer following the departures of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Dennis Praet and Marc Albrighton. They have signed Michael Golding from Chelsea’s academy, but further reinforcements will be required ahead of the new season.

Leicester City ‘Poised’ to Move for Hatate



Leicester City are considering a big-money move for Celtic midfielder Hatate, according to recent reports. The Daily Mail claim they are weighing up making an offer for the Japan international as Cooper looks to bolster his midfield ranks.

The article states Celtic have already rebuffed a bid from Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg this summer, but now the Foxes could act on their interest in the star labelled "sensational" by James McFadden. While a formal offer is yet to be made, the Scottish Champions are reportedly aware of interest from the Premier League.

Hatate, 26, began his senior career in Japan before he made the move to Europe two years ago. He joined Celtic from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale in 2022, and he signed a contract extension last September, taking his current deal to the summer of 2028.

Reo Hatate 2023/24 stats for Celtic in all competitions Stat: Appearances 21 Goals 3 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,288

The midfielder made his senior Japan debut in March 2022 aged just 24 and he has nine caps to his name so far. For Celtic, he has amassed 87 appearances across all competitions so far and scored 16 goals.

Leicester ‘Consider’ Loan Move for Doak

The Foxes are among the clubs keen on signing the Liverpool teenager

City could look to strengthen further with the acquisition of Liverpool youngster Ben Doak, according to reports. The Athletic claim the Foxes are among the Premier League clubs keen on signing the 18-year-old on loan for the 2024/25 season.

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic as a 16-year-old and he has so far made 10 appearances for the senior side. However, a promising campaign in 2023/24 was cut short by injury as he spent the second half of the campaign on the sidelines.

The article suggests Liverpool are considering sanctioning a loan move for Doak in a bid to increase his experience of first team football. The youngster will hope to put his injury problems behind him as he was added to Scotland’s long list of absentees at Euro 2024 earlier in the summer.

