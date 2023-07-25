Leicester endured a rancid campaign last time around, with the Foxes' Premier League relegation confirmed on the last day of the season.

Having lost key players in Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, and Youri Tielemans, the Midlands side are in the process of rebuilding.

With new gaffer Enzo Maresca at the wheel, and feasibly being the strongest side in the Championship, Leicester go into the new season as one of the favourites to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

With that in mind, how could the Foxes line up on the opening day when Midlands rivals Coventry City visit the King Power Stadium?

GK - Mads Hermansen

Leicester only seem to deal in Danish blood when it comes to choosing their man between the sticks.

From club legend Kasper Schmeichel to the man who saw out last season’s gut-wrenching ending from the Leicester box, Dan Iversen.

The theme of employing Danish shot-stoppers has continued, with the Foxes confirming the signing of heavily linked ex-Brøndby man, Mads Hermansen.

The 6’1 23-year-old is already well over the century mark for appearances in his relatively short career, an impressive feat for a young ‘keeper, who will be tasked with helping Leicester return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

RWB - James Justin

When James Justin moved to Leicester from boyhood club Luton, he would never have imagined just fours years down the line, being in a lower league than them.

The sturdy defender could be deployed as a right-wing-back next season, and with that will come greater freedom to express himself going forward.

Having endured a career decimated by injury, Justin will be hoping that the dawn of a new campaign will bring with it fresh injury luck, and a consistent spot in Leicester’s starting XI.

CB - Callum Doyle

Callum Doyle’s progression has been linear, thus far. The Manchester City youth prodigy started his senior career on loan at Sunderland in League One, before joining Coventry in the Championship, and is now preparing for his third consecutive loan spell at a Leicester side that will be vying for automatic promotion.

He's a defender who comprises that composure and progressionist mannerism that is so prototypical of Pep Guardiola teams, but whose ability and confidence on the ball don’t compromise his primary duty of keeping balls out of the net.

CB - Conor Coady

The scouser is a player who is difficult not to gravitate towards.

The Liverpool Academy product has enjoyed a career of utmost professionalism, captaining Wolves to promotion, becoming an established Premier League player, and a fully-fledged England international.

His experience and previous knowledge of this notoriously tricky league will be vital for the Leicestershire side next term, and arriving with glowing commendations from hard-to-please ex-boss Sean Dyche bodes well, with the Everton gaffer saying Coady is a "high quality footballer", and a "leader" with a "fantastic attitude".

CB - Harry Souttar

The question is; Is Harry Souttar-ed to playing in the style demanded under Enzo Maresca? The short answer; yes.

The young Aussie moved East, across the Midlands from Stoke last season to link up with then-manager, Brendan Rodgers. The towering 6’6 centre-back’s passive defensive style relies heavily on his physicality, and will certainly complement Coady and Doyle’s more expansive, creative tendencies.

A prolific aerial presence and invaluable under the pressure of set-pieces, Souttar may be in for a big season.

LWB - Luke Thomas

22-year-old Leicester academy alumni Luke Thomas has gradually established himself as a first-team squad player over the past couple of seasons. Now in a straight battle for the left-sided berth with January signing Victor Kristiansen, Thomas could make the position his own next term.

CM - Harry Winks

New signing Harry Winks is capable of running a midfield with a mixture of intricate passes, long, direct balls forward, and driving runs.

He’ll be key to setting the tempo of play next season, and may use this move as a launchpad to reignite his ailing career, which seemed to be fizzling out following an underwhelming campaign at Serie A strugglers Sampdoria that ended in relegation.

CM - Kiernan Desbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is like Solley March, not similar in playing style, but in the way you have to say his full name for no apparent reason when referring to him.

The Leicester Academy graduate has experience in the second-tier already, having spent a season on loan at Luton Town, winning the Hatters’ Player of the Year Award.

As a player linked with a move back to Kenilworth Road, and one who certainly could make Luton more of a Premier League side, it looks increasingly likely he’ll stay put at the King Power this summer, and that means a starting place in Maresca’s side.

CAM - Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer returns from his summer travels having ticked off two countries he may never have otherwise gone to.

Georgia and Romania hosted the Under-21 European Championships this summer, and the Eastern European nations will forever be symbolic to the young Lions who went and scooped gold at the biennial tournament.

Palmer played a crucial part in England’s triumph, and as such, is attracting a lot of interest from both Premier League clubs and those in the Championship. Leicester are hoping to lure the player to the East Midlands, and stave off competition from newly promoted Burnley and Premier League side Brighton.

ST - Joel Piroe

Dutchman Joel Piroe is a forward that has struck fear into many a back-pedalling defender. The Swansea City man originally made a name for himself during the 2021-22 campaign, where his debut season in Wales saw him net on 22 occasions in 45 Championship games.

Last term, he proved he wasn’t a one-season wonder with another impressive return of 19 goals and two assists.

Leicester are on the look out for a new leading man, and with Iheanacho and Daka tipped for the exit, Piroe links are not only apparent, but also extremely exciting for the Foxes who could well land a prolific, talismanic figure up top.

ST - M’Bala Nzola

Leicester have been linked with the 26-year-old has spent most of his career in Italy, and as of 2020, he’s been turning out for Spezia.

Despite being relegated from Italy’s top-flight the electric striker still conjured up 15 goals in 34 games, and lining up alongside a more measured forward in Piroe could accompany his raw speed and potency in front of goal nicely.