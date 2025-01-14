Summary The Premier League have announced that they will not be charging any team for PSR breaches from the 2023/24 season.

PSR rules were brought to attention last year after Everton and Nottingham Forest suffered points deductions for breaching them.

Though there is no punishment as of yet, Leicester City are not entirely off the hook and could yet be disciplined.

On the 14th January 2025, the Premier League announced that they had not and would not be charging any teams for breaching their financial rules across the 2023/24 season. Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules have long been in play within the Premier League, allowing teams to lose up to £35 million per season. Last season, though, these rules were brought to particular attention.

In the 23/24 campaign, Nottingham Forest and Everton were docked four and eight points respectively after being judged to have violated PSR rules. Much was said about the swift punishments handed to these clubs, especially given how long and protracted the inquiry into Manchester City has been. Not only that, but clubs such as Chelsea, who spent massive amounts without playing European football, were not questioned either.

Leicester City were also under this microscope, despite spending last season in the Championship. As it stands, there will be no deductions handed out for financial breaches, but the Foxes have not entirely escaped the risk of punishment.

Why Leicester Could Still be Punished for Breaching PSR

While their accounts for the 2023/24 season have not yet been published, Leicester incurred heavy financial losses over the two campaign’s prior, losing around £90 million in each of those terms. While the pandemic will have surely played its part, as it did with most other clubs, there have been other factors that contributed to such financial worry.

After their stunning 2016 Premier League title win, Leicester became a team that consistently contended for European football. Under the management of Brendan Rodgers, the Foxes won an FA Cup, their first ever, as recently as 2021. From there, though, struggles started to appear, with a lack of European football inevitably hurting their finances.

In response to this, Leicester were forced into selling players such as James Maddison, Wesley Fofana, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne to try and balance their books. The Foxes have argued that the sale of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea should be included in their accounts for the 2023/24 season, alongside the compensation the Blues paid them to acquire the services of manager Enzo Maresca.

What is Leicester’s Defence

In response to the pending PSR breaches, the English Football League issued a statement which announced that Leicester had been placed under a registration embargo, effectively limiting them from signing players, after concluding that they would surely be in breach of the rules at the end of the three-year cycle that ended with the 2023/24 term.

Leicester’s argument from the start has been that, at the moment of their breach, they were not a Premier League side, having been relegated a week or two prior and replaced by Luton Town. As such, the Foxes argued that they could surely not be held to Premier League rules and regulations when they were no longer a Premier League side.

Premier League PSR rules allow teams to make a loss of £35 million per season meaning that, within a three-year window, they can lose up to £105 million. In the Championship, however, this number is reduced to £13 million. As City spend a campaign in the second tier of English football across these three years, they are allowed to lose just £83 million.

What Happens Next for Leicester

Despite no clubs being charged with PSR breaches, that is not to say that Leicester’s legal battle with the Premier League over their finances has been brought to an end. It will only be at the conclusion of these legalities that there is a clear outcome as to whether City will be deducted points for any breaches between 2021 and 2024.

Rob Tanner of The Athletic reported that the Premier League had issued a statement with regards to Leicester, soon after they revealed that there would be no PSR charges for last season:

“Issues as to the jurisdiction of the Premier League over Leicester City Football Club in relation to PSR compliance are currently the subject of confidential arbitration proceedings. “Accordingly, neither the league nor the club will make any further comment at this stage about any aspect of the club’s compliance or otherwise with any of the PSR or related rules, save to say that no complaint has been brought against Leicester by the league for any breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2023-24.”