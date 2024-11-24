Leicester City have confirmed they have parted company with former boss Steve Cooper after just five months in charge of the club.

The news comes after the Cardiff-born tactician's side lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League as goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez either side of the interval caused further misery on Leicester's hopes of avoiding relegation.

The Foxes, who appointed the Welshman in the summer after earning promotion back to the English top flight by virtue of their 97-point season in the Championship, have struggled to adapt to the rough and tumble of the Premier League.

Appointed in June after Enzo Maresca left last season's Championship winners to take the reins of Chelsea, the former England Under-17's boss has struggled to win over the club's supporters.

Cooper, who has previously been employed by the likes of Nottingham Forest and Welsh outfit Swansea, oversaw a mere 14 outings in charge of the one-time Premier League winners, winning just four of those. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the club issued a statement.

"We have parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect. Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future."

Assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands, who joined the club alongside Cooper in the summer, have also been relieved of their duties, the club have confirmed.

While the club's boardroom bosses are busy searching for the 44-year-old's successor, a process they hope is quick and effective with them sitting 16th in the Premier League, Ben Dawson - supported by Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes - will oversee proceedings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cooper spent just 146 days in charge of Leicester and used 27 players across that period.

"Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible."