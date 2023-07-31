Leicester City are in advanced talks to sign a young talent who would be a “player for the future” at the King Power Stadium this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Enzo Maresca is building a new-look Foxes squad as the 2015/16 Premier League winners aim to return to the top flight at the first time of asking this season.

Leicester transfer news – Latest

Unsurprisingly, there has been a substantial turnover in playing staff following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

At the time of writing, 11 players contracted to the club last term have either been sold, released or allowed to leave at the expiry of their loan deal.

Key departures have included the £40m sale of attacking midfielder James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur and winger Harvey Barnes’ £38m switch to Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans left for free at the end of his deal before joining Midlands rivals Aston Villa in June.

However, new manager Maresca has already made notable additions to his Leicester outfit, as the club aims to win the Championship title in the same vein as their 2013/14 triumph.

Spurs midfielder Harry Winks and Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Conor Coady have arrived at the King Power Stadium for a combined fee which could reach £18.5m.

The Foxes have also secured the signature of 23-year-old Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen for £6m, who competes with Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen to be the first choice between the sticks.

Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle arrives on a season-long loan, whilst a £6.4m move to sign Montpellier forward Stephan Mavididi was confirmed on Monday evening.

According to the Evening Standard, Leicester are in “advanced talks” to sign free agent Silko Thomas.

The 19-year-old left Chelsea at the expiry of his contract with Chelsea this summer and finds himself in negotiations with the Foxes just days after playing for Sunderland U21s on trial.

And Jacobs has described the winger as a “very good talent” as Leicester look to bolster their youth prospects.

What has Jacobs said about Leicester and Silko Thomas?

Speaking about the latest transfer news out of Leicester, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I'd keep an eye on another young player, a very good talent in Silko Thomas, who Leicester are keen on. He’s only 19 and nearly went to Sheffield United in the January transfer window.

“He’s been on trial with Sunderland this summer. That will be another player for the future that Leicester put in their U21s if they're successful. The last time I checked on that, the talks were advanced.”

What next for Leicester this summer?

After a solid start to the summer transfer window for Leicester, Maresca hopes to see the foundations of his squad in place for this weekend’s meeting with Midlands rivals Coventry City.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that the 42-year-old head coach is keen to keep three core players beyond the market’s closure.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Timothy Castagne and Wilfried Ndidi were all linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

However, with less than a week until the Championship season kicks off, all three remain at the club.

Therefore, Maresca may feel confident that his Leicester side have a good chance of taking the Championship by storm this season.