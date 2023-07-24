Leicester City are hoping to keep hold of key trio during the summer transfer window at the King Power Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes have been forced to offload some of their star players this summer.

Leicester City transfer news - Latest

It's been a pretty busy window for Leicester so far, with multiple incomings and outgoings occurring over the last few weeks.

The Midlands club lost a lot of players on free transfers, with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, and Jonny Evans departing.

Due to Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison have sought transfers back to England's top-flight division, joining Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

In terms of incomings, Leicester have brought in Conor Coady, Harry Winks, Callum Doyle, and Mads Hermansen, with Enzo Maresca looking to build a side capable of winning the Championship.

The Foxes will surely be one of the favourites considering the squad they've dived down into the second tier of English football with, as long as they keep hold of most of their remaining players.

The likes of Barnes and Maddison were always going to leave the club if relegated from the Premier League, especially when you consider they are both England internationals who will be hoping to impress Gareth Southgate next season.

What has Jacobs said about Leicester City?

Jacobs has suggested that Leicester are now hoping to keep hold of Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Wilfried Ndidi during the summer transfer window.

The journalist has claimed that Leicester will be fairly pleased with the business so far, bringing in some experienced players in Winks and Coady.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Leicester are pretty happy with their business, other than that. They've already been able to bring in Harry Winks and Conor Coady, who are seen as proven and experienced players that are perfect for the Championship.

"In the same way that Leeds are hoping to hang on to Luis Sinisterra, Leicester are really still hoping that, even though there's interest, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Wilfried Ndidi stay, because then they'll have a core group that can really challenge to come back up the first time."

Who else could Leicester City look to sign this summer?

Replacing the productivity in front of goal from Barnes and Maddison will undoubtedly be a priority for Leicester, with the English duo scoring 23 goals and providing 10 assists between them last season, as per FBref.

Considering how poor the Foxes were, suffering relegation to the Championship, Barnes and Maddison performed exceptionally to produce as many goal contributions as they did.

One player the Midlands club have been linked with is Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that Leicester are in the mix to secure his signature this summer.

Elsewhere, it's understood that Montpellier striker Stephy Mavididi is close to signing for Leicester, which will undoubtedly add firepower to Maresca's attack heading into next season.