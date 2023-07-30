Leicester City are hoping to keep hold of a trio of players heading into the new season, despite interest from the Premier League, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes were relegated to the Championship last term, so some of their key stars have already found moves back to the top flight.

Leicester City transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Leicester have lost James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, and Caglar Soyuncu, to name a few, with all four players now plying their trades in top leagues.

The Midlands club have made some impressive signings for the Championship, bringing in Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, and Callum Doyle.

Considering the strength of the squad they had in the last campaign, there's no doubt some of those who are still at the King Power Stadium will be keeping their options open, hoping for a move to a top side this summer.

The Foxes will hope to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but there's absolutely no guarantee they will do so.

As a result, if some of their key stars receive significant offers from clubs in the top flight, it could be difficult for them to turn down.

However, Jacobs has confirmed that Leicester are hoping to keep hold of three specific players, despite interest.

What has Jacobs said about Leicester?

Jacobs has suggested that Kelechi Iheanacho, Timothy Castagne, and Wilfried Ndidi are all being targeted by clubs in the Premier League.

However, Enzo Maresca is hoping to keep hold of the trio, which could give them a chance of having a strong season in the Championship.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They'd like to keep hold of Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne, even though there's Premier League interest.

"If they do keep those kind of players, the first team squad will be relatively experienced and it will give them a real opportunity of coming back up.

"That's why I think if Enzo Maresca is confident of keeping that spine - and Wilfried Ndidi counts, and again, there's interest in him as you'd expect - then he can really build for the future because he's got enough now in his squad to help Leicester get back up, as long as he doesn't lose too many between now and the end of the transfer window."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Leicester?

Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Leicester are close to announcing a new signing.

The journalist claims that Arjan Raikhy is set to complete a move to the Championship club, where he will initially link up with the Under-21s.

The 20-year-old was recently released by Aston Villa.

The reliable reporter has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Leicester are in the mix to sign Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer, but they will face competition from Premier League clubs.

Maresca will undoubtedly be looking to lean on his contacts at the Etihad Stadium, where he previously worked under Pep Guardiola before moving to Leicester.