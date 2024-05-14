Highlights Leicester City are ready to up the ante in their pursuit of Sammie Szmodics by testing Blackburn Rovers' resolve with a summer proposal.

The Republic of Ireland international was crowned the Championship's Golden Boot winner and played a key role in his current employers staving off relegation.

Enzo Maresca is assessing his options as Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho have entered the final weeks of their respective contracts.

Leicester City are preparing to make a bid for Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics after boss Enzo Maresca has begun pinpointing summer transfer targets ahead of Premier League action returning to the King Power Stadium next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having sealed 31 wins from 46 domestic fixtures, the Foxes are on their way back to the top flight at the first time of asking after being crowned the second tier's champions, and plans are being put in place to bolster the squad to ensure they do not find themselves in a relegation battle in the upcoming campaign.

Abdul Fatawu will be remaining in his current surroundings as Leicester have triggered the £15million buy option written into the initial loan agreement with Portuguese giants Sporting, but Maresca has been holding discussions with chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha over further recruits.

Foxes Ready to Launch Formal Proposal for Szmodics

Maresca keen to land marksman after winning Championship Golden Boot

Szmodics may be handed the opportunity to make his mark in the Premier League for the first time in his career as Leicester could be primed to make an offer when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, which would result in him being rewarded for a standout campaign at Blackburn.

The Republic of Ireland international won the Championship's Golden Boot after scoring 27 goals for a Rovers side which narrowly avoided relegation to League One, allowing him to finish a comfortable six strikes clear of Southampton's Adam Armstrong in the race for the award.

Leicester were able to see how dangerous Szmodics is capable of being as he grabbed a brace during Blackburn's 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium on the final day of the season, which played a pivotal role in his current employers staying in the division, and links have surfaced when fellow frontmen Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho have entered the final weeks of their respective contracts.

Sammie Szmodics' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho Sammie Szmodics Jamie Vardy Kelechi Iheanacho Shots 3.33 2.70 2.84 Shot-creating actions 2.70 1.94 3.33 Shots on target 1.36 1.38 0.88 Goals 0.62 0.92 0.49 Expected goals 0.52 0.87 0.62 Statistics correct as of 14/05/2024

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham United are unlikely to actively pursue the 28-year-old, who is a boyhood Hammers fan, despite having some interest as they prepare to enter a new era without Scottish tactician David Moyes in the London Stadium dugout next season.

Blackburn have slapped a £20million price tag on Szmodics as a result of his impressive form in the final third, but suitors could sniff an opportunity to pounce when the transfer window reopens as he is preparing to enter the final two years of his £15,000-per-week contract at Ewood Park.

Interested parties are also aware that the former Colchester United marksman, who has been described as 'sensational' by Rovers boss John Eustace, feels ambitious after scoring goals for fun in the Championship and is willing to embark on a fresh challenge if the right offer lands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sammie Szmodics scored twice in six Championship fixtures this season, including once against Leicester City, but he was unable to go on and bag any hat-tricks

Premier League Duo Considering Joining Battle for Szmodics

Sheffield United and Luton could emerge as potential destinations

GMS sources have been told that Leicester could face competition from two clubs currently competing in the Premier League as Sheffield United and Luton Town, who are on their way down to the Championship after just one season in the top flight, are considering offering a route out of Blackburn.

It is understood that an opportunity to join the Blades or Hatters could open up if it becomes clear that the ex-Peterborough United talisman is ready to move onto pastures new on the back of them failing to maintain their Premier League status, with them both seeking an immediate return.

Although some sources feel a move to the Premier League may not materialise because of the stage of his career that Szmodics has already reached, Maresca and Srivaddhanaprabha are mulling over whether to up the ante by lodging a formal offer which would test Blackburn's resolve in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored