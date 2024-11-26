Leicester City are preparing to enter a new era after sacking Steve Cooper last weekend and Ruud van Nistelrooy has emerged as a leading candidate to head into the King Power Stadium hot-seat after impressing the hierarchy during his short spell as the caretaker manager of Manchester United, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Foxes chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha made a rare trip down to the dressing room following the 2-1 loss to Chelsea, which has left the Midlands outfit with the joint-third worst defensive record in the Premier League and just one point above the relegation zone, and will be playing a leading role in the managerial search alongside director of football John Rudkin.

Cooper registered four wins from his 14 matches at the helm and, amid ongoing doubts over progress on the pitch and team unity off it, the decision was made to part ways 24 hours after the latest setback as Leicester prepare to make the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday.

Van Nistelrooy Impressed in Caretaker Spell

Dutchman caught attention during time at Manchester United

Former Manchester United caretaker manager Van Nistelrooy and West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan are two leading contenders for the Leicester job, according to GMS sources, while outgoing England interim boss Lee Carsley is another name being discussed behind the scenes.

Van Nistelrooy has already had job 'interviews' as he came up against the Foxes twice over the course of his four matches in charge of the Red Devils, and the Midlands outfit are understood to have been impressed by the Dutchman's game plan, along with how he handled his short-term stay at Old Trafford.

Leicester want a coach who can create an instant bond with both the players and fanbase, something Cooper failed to do. It was notable that some squad members were seen partying at a Danish nightclub as part of a pre-approved Christmas party trip the night before Cooper was sacked, with a sign reading, "Enzo, I miss you".

Sources within the King Power Stadium believe Van Nistelrooy could have the same impact as former chief Enzo Maresca, who was well-liked by the squad. It is also believed the 48-year-old ex-PSV Eindhoven boss is keen for a Premier League opportunity and is not put off by the prospect of the Foxes facing a battle to keep their top flight status.

Corberan, meanwhile, was a candidate last summer and was viewed back then as a strong stylistic fit. Leicester felt he would be able to build on Maresca's system and a new approach has not been ruled out. GMS sources understand that Corberan is keen on the role and would be willing to leave West Brom mid-season if offered the job.

Pearson Willing to Make Move Back to Foxes

Tactician has enjoyed two previous spells at King Power Stadium

GMS sources have been informed that Nigel Pearson is also open to helping Leicester turn their fortunes around. The former Foxes boss is yet to be approached, and is recovering from health issues after leaving Bristol City.

Pearson is well-respected by Srivaddhanaprabha despite the dramatic manner of his exit in 2015, following the so-called 'Great Escape'. The 61-year-old would be interested in helping out in some capacity after two previous spells in the hot-seat, although it is not thought he has been approached to date.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nigel Pearson has enjoyed 595 matches in management, with him registering 241 wins along the way

Leicester have discussed the possibility of handing the managerial reins to Graham Potter and David Moyes, GMS sources have learned, but it is not thought either are open to the role.

Potter was close to joining this summer, but had a change of heart at the last minute despite being impressed by the Foxes' vision and facilities, including a first-rate training centre.

It would take a huge U-turn for Potter to change his mind, even with Leicester avoiding a points deduction for alleged profit and sustainability rule breaches after the club successfully argued the Premier League had no jurisdiction to impose one.

Sources say Potter has not given the Foxes' hierarchy any indication he wants the job. Moyes is also looking for work after leaving West Ham United, but he is another candidate who is yet to put his name in the hat for the job.

Cooper Dismissal Led by Srivaddhanaprabha

Decision not knee-jerk reaction to Chelsea loss last weekend

GMS sources have been told that the decision to sack Cooper was heavily-led by Srivaddhanaprabha as there was a growing belief that his departure had to come before the festive period in order to improve Leicester's chances of fending off relegation even though a replacement has not been lined up.

Foxes insiders are adamant that it was not a knee-jerk reaction to the defeat at the hands of Chelsea as doubts over the Welshman emerged during the early stages of his reign, and his future was a talking point during both international breaks since the start of the season due to concerns that not enough progress had been shown with his style and identity.

Cooper was surprised to be axed due to being confident that sitting outside the drop zone was a solid start and a foundation to build on, GMS sources understand, but there is a feeling that he failed to create a connection with the fanbase despite his links to rivals Nottingham Forest not being a major issue when he was appointed.

GMS recently revealed that Leicester are not at risk of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen being lured away by Chelsea midway through the season, which will come as a boost to Cooper's eventual successor, and Van Nistelrooy is among the candidates interesting the hierarchy.

