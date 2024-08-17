Highlights Spurs favoured to win opening contest against Leicester City.

Expect a high-scoring game between the two sides on Mondasy night.

Dominic Solanke and Jamie Vardy are top picks for goalscorers.

The dawn of the Premier League is soon to break, and with it comes the season-long and more introspective predictions for the forthcoming campaign. One intriguing clash on its way is Leicester City, who begin their return to life in the Premier League, with a visit from Tottenham.

The Foxes came up as champions from the EFL Championship, but are staring down the barrel of a potential PSR-enforced points deduction, and will be hoping to make every single game count as they embark on a mission to better their relegation fortunes from 2022/23.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will be hoping to make last seasons early Champions League qualification aspirations stick around for longer in the 24/25 season, with new faces arriving on either side of the King Power Stadium clash. To help you get prepared for the opening weekend in style, here are the choice odds and our personal predictions going into Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Related Tottenham 'Plotting' Move for Juventus Star Locatelli Tottenham are thought to be in the race for Manuel Locatelli with Ange Postecoglou keen to bolster his midfield ranks

Match Result

Spurs hold the cards on opening day

Steve Cooper's start to life in the Leicester dugout is not going to start off easily, if the betting choices prove to be correct. Tottenham go into their first clash of the weekend as the current favourites, with the Championship winners not expected to get any joy out of their big six opening opponents.

Historically, Tottenham will have the edge as well, with the Lilywhites having won four out of the last five games wherein the two have squared off, although it is The Foxes who picked up the last win between the pair in a thrilling 4-1 win during their relegation campaign.

With Leicester losing their manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, the pressure will be on Cooper to make a strong start to life on the blue corner of the East Midlands, with fans already having voiced the disapproval of the Nottingham Forest icon's playing style at the helm of the Foxes, but it is likely that Tottenham will do him no favours in his first test.

Leicester vs Spurs Outcome Odds Leicester to win - 17/4 Draw - 10/3 Tottenham to win - 3/5

Over/Under

Expect goals to rain in Leicester

If the last two encounters between these two sides is anything to go by, we can expect the goals to fly in come Monday night, with the last two games seeing a combined total of 13 goals between the pair, a 6-2 win for Tottenham in North London, and the aforementioned 4-1 win for Leicester on their home patch.

Don't bank on a 0-0 draw between the pair, as the last time that result was played out between the two sides was in 1948 in the old Football Division Two. In fact, the goals have flowed between the two sides when facing off with one another for a historical while now. Since May 2017, where Leicester were defending their unprecedented Premier League trophy, the two sides have played against each other 13 times, with a grand total of 61 goals scored, an average of 4.6 goals a match.

With Tottenham expected to take advantage of a lesser-favoured Leicester, bank on the goals flying in once again.

Leicester vs Tottenham Over/Under Goals Over 2 goals - 8/15 Over 3 goals - 13/10 Over 4 goals - 3/1

Related Leicester City vs Tottenham - Predicted Starting XIs Leicester City host Tottenham at the King Power Stadium in the opening matchday of their return season to the Premier League.

Goalscorers

Solanke tipped for strong start

When looking toward the goalscorers introspectively, it comes as little surprise to see the higher prices afforded to those donning Leicester blue, with Tottenham's attack favoured over the Foxes' defence. Dominic Solanke, a recent arrival from Bournemouth in a £65m move, is widely expected to get off to a scoring start, with his price of 11/8 being tied with the lowest in the category.

Leicester, as stated, feature the higher prices, with Jamie Vardy tipped as most likely to score in Leicester's Premier League return at a price of 11/4, although his fitness remains a doubt.

Keep an eye out on Brennan Johnson, too. Though it may sting the Nottingham Forest academy products heart to score beyond his former manager Steve Cooper, his record against Forest's East Midlands neighbours is at 100%, netting three goals in the three games he has played against them. A price of 21/10 here presents good value.

Leicester vs Spurs Goalscorer Odds Dominic Solanke anytime - 11/8 Jamie Vardy anytime - 11/4 Brennan Johnson anytime - 21/10

Predictions

GIVEMESPORT present our picks with analysis

With all that said and done, we expect the goals to flow, potentially on either end of the field, and for Tottenham to head home from their first outing of the season with three points in the bag.

Expect Johnson to be lively against his former boss, and for Dominic Solanke to make a strong start to north London life, but don't miss out on Leicester's chances at goals, with Stephy Mavididi grabbing two from his first two in pre-season, though the rest of the Foxes' friendlies did not go to plan.

Accumulator Brennan Johnson anytime - 21/10 Tottenham to win - 3/5 Over 3 match goals - 13/10 Total acca price - 5/1 £10 stake returns £60

Prediction: Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

All data from SofaScore, all odds from bet365, correct as of 17:30 GMT, 16/8/24. Gambling, even with advice, is always a risk of your capital. Always gamble responsibly, and never stake what you cannot afford to lose.