Leicester City want to sign Celtic star Reo Hatate this summer to strengthen their midfield and he is keen on the move, according to Chris Wheatley.

The Foxes were rocked earlier in the summer as they lost manager Enzo Maresca and star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, and Steve Cooper led the team to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in their opening fixture of the season.

So far the team have added to their midfield options with the arrivals of Oliver Skipp from Tottenham and Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton, while Boubakary Soumare has also returned from a loan spell away.

Leicester City Want Reo Hatate

Japan star keen on move to the Premier League

With ten days remaining of the transfer window though Leicester want more additions to their squad, and Celtic star Hatate has emerged as a target.

The 26-year-old was a key member of Brendan Rodgers' squad which clinched the Scottish Premiership title last season, and was described as "sensational" by pundit James McFadden for his performances.

According to journalist Wheatley, the Japan international is "keen" on a move to the Premier League this summer but has also attracted interest from Spain and Italy, with the Hoops looking to keep their squad together as they look to beat Rangers to yet another title.

Reo Hatate Scottish Premiership stats 2023/24 Games 12(4) Goals 3 Assists 4

Cooper has also already added Isshaku Fatawu and Bobby DeCordova-Reid to his attacking options, while Caleb Okoli has made the centre-back position stronger too.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Harry Souttar, Dennis Praet and Marc Albrighton have all left the club following their promotion to the Premier League, but they are expected to do a lot more business before the end of the window as they look to avoid going straight back to the Championship.

Celtic have already reportedly rejected an offer from Zenit St Petersburg this summer but are aware of interest in the midfielder ahead of the deadline.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Reo Hatate has scored 17 goals in 90 appearances for the Hoops since joining in January 2022.

Celtic Hoping to Hold on to Matt O'Riley

Brighton have tabled a formal bid

While the Hoops anticipate an offer from Leicester for Hatate, they are also battling to hold on to Denmark international Matt O'Riley.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been holding out for a club-record fee to allow him to leave this summer, after a sensational season saw him score 18 goals and register 13 assists for the Glasgow giants.

That has seen him attract interest from Serie A giants Atalanta, who have had several bids rejected this summer and Southampton who had a bid rejected, but now most recently Brighton have entered the race for his signature.

The Seagulls have tabled a formal bid and are keen to add him to Fabian Hurzeler's squad before the window shuts, with talks ongoing between the two clubs.

