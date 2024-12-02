Leicester City, West Ham United and Southampton are keeping tabs on Evan Ferguson's situation at Brighton & Hove Albion after he has worked his way onto the radar at the King Power Stadium, London Stadium and St Mary's ahead of the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Republic of Ireland international has been starved of regular action since the campaign got underway, with him being limited to just 134 minutes of Premier League action, and that has resulted in the Foxes, Hammers and Saints mulling over whether to offer a fresh challenge during the early stages of 2025.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is preparing to guide Leicester into a new era, having been appointed as Steve Cooper's successor on a two-and-a-half year contract last week, but the Dutchman is facing competition from West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui and Southampton boss Russell Martin in the hunt for Ferguson's services.

Seagulls Undecided Over Ferguson Loan Exit

Striker gaining widespread interest amid lack of game time

Brighton have not made a final decision on whether to let Ferguson leave on loan for the remainder of the season in January, according to GMS sources, but his lack of game time has resulted in Leicester keeping a close eye on developments while West Ham and Southampton monitor his situation.

The Seagulls are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the striker being on a £30,000-per-week contract which is not due to expire until the summer of 2029 - complicating matters for the Foxes, Hammers and Saints - but there remains uncertainty over his short-term future after falling behind the likes of Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in the pecking order.

GMS sources have been informed that Leicester are tempted to negotiate a six-month loan as van Nistelrooy aims to bolster the squad he has inherited from Cooper, but they are at risk of facing competition from West Ham and Southampton as they are also considering a move if Brighton make him available.

The 20-year-old was the subject of a £50million bid from Manchester United during the summer transfer window, but the Seagulls rejected the offer out of hand and limited opportunities have led to van Nistelrooy, Lopetegui and Martin being put on red alert as they make plans to dive into the market for reinforcements.

Brighton chief Fabian Hurzeler has not given the green light for Ferguson to make a temporary move away from his current surroundings at this stage, GMS sources have learned, and Leicester, West Ham and Southampton are facing competition from Italy as Serie A outfit Genoa have also been showing interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson averaged 2.5 shots per Carabao Cup outing this season before Brighton & Hove Albion were eliminated by Liverpool in October

Ferguson Suitors Unlikely to Have Buy Option

Republic of Ireland frontman remains highly-rated at Amex Stadium

GMS sources have been told that Brighton are unlikely to agree a loan deal which includes an option to make the switch permanent, meaning he will only be at Leicester, West Ham, Southampton or another destination until the end of the season if he is allowed to move onto pastures new.

The former Bohemians man has been described as a 'superstar' by BBC Sport pundit Danny Murphy, and he remains highly-rated by Hurzeler and other influential figures behind the scenes at the Amex Stadium despite being forced to contend with restricted game time this term.

Brighton are adamant that Ferguson has the potential to be worth in the region of £100million if he returns to the form he enjoyed during the 2022/23 campaign, GMS sources understand, meaning Leicester, West Ham and Southampton are on course to be left frustrated if they look to negotiate terms which could lead to him staying beyond May.

GMS sources recently revealed that van Nistelrooy has been tasked with steering the Foxes away from a relegation dogfight due to there being confidence that he can build a bond with his squad, and he will have the chance to make alterations to his options when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/12/2024