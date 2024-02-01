Highlights Leicester City will not allow defender Harry Souttar to join Leeds United, as they don't want to strengthen a promotion rival.

Stefani Sensi is expected to join Leicester from Inter and the deal could cost £2m.

Leicester City won't sanction a last-minute move to Leeds United for defender Harry Souttar, according to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett. The Championship leaders don't want to strengthen a direct promotion rival, making the potential move a non-starter.

Leicester won't sell to Championship promotion rivals

Covering Stefani Sensi's imminent move to the King Power Stadium, Dorsett added a further detail that Souttar won't be allowed to join Leeds United before the 11pm transfer deadline.

The Sky Sports reporter told his followers on X: "Stefani Sensi expected at Leicester shortly to complete medical and move from Inter. Seems Leicester prepared to do deal without being sure of more outgoings. Could cost £2m. Souttar to Leeds not happening because Leicester don’t want to improve a promotion rival."

Souttar joined the Foxes from Stoke City last January but has barely featured since their relegation to the Championship. Football Insider reported in the early hours of deadline day that Leeds were considering a last-gasp move for the towering centre-half, but the proposed switch now appears to be off the table.

That shouldn't be surprising considering both clubs' current league positions. While Leicester remain ten points clear at the top of the Championship, Leeds are one of the few teams capable of removing them from their perch by the end of the season.

The Whites are currently in fourth place, twelve points behind the Foxes, but have failed to win just seven of their last 22 league games after a slow start to the season - and have won their last four in a row. They also beat Leicester 1-0 in the most recent meeting between the two clubs, who may well be competing with each other in the Premier League next season too.

Related Mason Holgate could be one to 'keep an eye on' with Leeds on deadline day Leeds United could turn their attentions towards Mason Holgate during the final hours of the winter transfer window

Leeds light on defensive options

Leeds are a little short on bodies at the back following two departures from the club this month in Luke Ayling and Djed Spence. Neither players were automatic starters for Daniel Farke, but losing them has put added pressure on Leeds' depth, with defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu having to fill in at centre-half at times throughout the campaign.

Souttar knows the Championship well having impressed during his time at Stoke City, and at 6 foot 6 he would've enhanced Leeds' aerial prowess - especially in set piece situations.

But convincing Leicester to agree a sale was always a long-shot, especially as they initially spent £20m on the Australian international, even though he appears to have no future under Enzo Maresca. The lofty centre-half only moved to the King Power Stadium twelve months ago but doesn't fit the possession-based style of play Leicester have adopted this season.

Leeds have also been linked with Everton defender Ben Godfrey, Toffees team-mate Mason Holgate and Bournemouth's Chris Mepham, so we could still see a centre-back arrive at Elland Road before the transfer window closes.