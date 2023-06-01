Leicester City are a Championship side once more. Their relegation on the final day of the season caps off a memorable period in England’s top flight, having achieved an unparalleled first in winning the title in 2016 just a season after narrowly avoiding relegation and following that up with an FA Cup win five years later. However, with cold Tuesday nights in Rotherham, Preston, and Plymouth confirmed for next season, Youri Tielemans is a player who'll be heading for the exit door.

He's already sent a message out on Instagram confirming his departure, but where could the 58-cap Belgium international end up next?

AC Milan

Reuters

The Rossoneri clinched a Champions League spot away at a points-reduced Juventus, who still had their sights on Europa League football next season. With Stefano Pioli’s men running out 1-0 winners in Turin, their standing among the European elite for another season was confirmed.

Following a disappointing defence of their Scudetto crown, and a Champions League semi-final capitulation at the hands of Milanese rivals, Inter, their qualification for Europe’s top competition is the only positive from a comparatively underwhelming season. Subsequently, the six-time European champions will be looking to strengthen and add more talent to play alongside the likes of Sandro Tonali, Rafeal Leão, and Fikayo Tomori. At any new club, Tielemans will surely want assurances of Champions League football, title pushes, and regular game-time, all of which are frequently delivered at the soon-to-be-demolished San Siro - and there have been some links.

Roma

Reuters

Roma are a club very much reflective of the city they find themselves in — home to a rich history, a grand old stadium, and god-like figures. Julius Caesar would be proud. After reaching their second successive European final, the Giallorossi are beginning to assert themselves on the European stage once more. Playing in one of the most competitive leagues in world football, and boasting one of the largest grounds in Europe, Roma are an attractive proposition for any potential suitor, and after La Gazzetta dello Sport had recently declared the club had an offer on the table for Leicester’s Tielemans, it may prove a hard task turning them down.

Liverpool

Reuters

From one club with an illustrious history in Europe to another, Liverpool head into the summer in need a squad overhaul. The Reds are in desperate need of a rejuvenated midfield, with Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, and #the departing James Milner all on the wrong side of thirty. After talks with Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham broke down, Klopp and his recruitment team will be casting their net with the hope of greater, more prosperous offerings elsewhere. Several reports have linked the Belgian international with a move to Anfield, and we certainly could foresee it.

Newcastle

Reuters

Bordering on 300 million is the number of pounds believed to have been pumped into the Magpies since the arrival of Amanda Stavely, Jamie Ruben, and Mohammed bin Salman. Just 18 months after the Saudi-led group took over the North East club, and their fortunes as a club constantly fighting relegation have been transformed into a side looking forward to visits from the continent’s big-hitters next season following their Champions League qualification.

With Bruno Guimares and Sean Longstaff enjoying breakout seasons, the need for midfield reinforcements, has arguably never been less urgent. However, with another six (and potentially more) games to add to their calendar, the Geordies will certainly be in the market for additional strength-in-depth, and Tielemans comes with a big reputation and a player that could slot in seamlessly on Tyneside.