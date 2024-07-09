Highlights Leicester City are interested in signing Matias Soule from Juventus.

Soule is being monitored by several Premier League sides, including West Ham.

Leicester are eyeing in-form Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, eyed by Atletico Madrid.

Leicester City are interested in signing Juventus forward Matias Soule after his excellent season in Serie A, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed.

The Foxes are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of their Premier League return and have reportedly set their sights on the 2003-born talent.

Soule, who spent last season on loan at Frosinone, has now returned to Juventus as he looks to depart on a permanent deal in search of first-team football next season.

Di Marzio suggests the Argentinian is unlikely to stay with the Bianconeri beyond the summer as multiple clubs across the Premier League and Europe are keeping tabs on his situation, including Leicester.

GMS has previously reported of West Ham’s interest in Soule – according to Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old is attracting ‘concrete interest’ from the Hammers this summer.

Soule’s impressive season in Serie A has caught the attention of multiple sides across the continent as he scored 11 goals and registered three assists in 36 appearances for Frosinone.

The right-winger, who has been described as 'exceptional', was Frosinone’s top scorer last campaign, but was unable to save the club from relegation as they finished one point adrift of the 17th spot.

Talks for Soule Yet to Start

Leicester ready to offer £21m

According to Di Marzio, Leicester are willing to offer around £21m for Soule this summer, a figure below Juventus’ valuation of the Argentinian.

The Italian football insider suggests talks over signing the 21-year-old are yet to start due to ‘a distance between the parties’ as Juventus are unwilling to offload their in-form man for cheap.

In January, Soule faced concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League – he rejected a possibility to join Al-Ittihad earlier this year, admitting ‘there was no chance of me going there’.

A Juventus academy graduate, Soule made his first-team debut for the Bianconeri in 2021. In total, he made 21 appearances for the club, scoring his only goal in a 4-2 win against Sampdoria in 2023.

The 21-year-old has been vocal about a switch to the Premier League recently, saying he would be keen on a move to England in the future as it ‘would be a dream to play there’. Talent scout Jacek Kulig previously described one of Soule's goals as 'Messi-esque', suggesting he's a player who is capable of producing magic.

Matias Soule's Frosinone Stats (2023-24) Appearances Goals Assists Serie A 36 11 3 Coppa Italia 3 0 0

The Foxes Eye Matt O’Riley

Join Southampton in the race

Leicester City have joined Southampton in the race to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Denmark international’s superb season in the Scottish Premiership has attracted interest from several English and European sides this summer, including Atletico Madrid, who were impressed by O’Riley after facing Celtic in the Champions League last season.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals and registered 11 assists in 32 league outings for the Hoops last campaign as he now looks to depart Glasgow two years after joining from MK Dons.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-07-24.