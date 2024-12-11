Leicester City could make a ‘sensational’ move to re-sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea in January, according to Football Insider.

The Foxes have reportedly been alerted to the English midfielder’s availability, less than six months after he joined Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Dewsbury-Hall has struggled to impress under Enzo Maresca since his arrival at Stamford Bridge and has played just 55 minutes of Premier League football this season.

The 'amazing' 26-year-old was a crucial part of Maresca’s Leicester side, which triumphed in the Championship last season, but could soon part ways with the Italian manager for a return to the King Power Stadium.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea could demand at least the £30m fee they paid for Dewsbury-Hall to let him leave permanently, making a loan move more likely in January.

A chance to play first-team football is thought to appeal to Dewsbury-Hall, and he is expected to assess his options once the transfer window reopens.

Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in the 26-year-old and are keeping a close eye on his situation at Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dewsbury-Hall has made 13 appearances in all competitions, including seven starts since joining Chelsea, scoring once in the Conference League.

Leicester, who appointed former Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy last month, are unbeaten in their first two games under the Dutchman and will be hoping to continue their streak when they visit Newcastle on Saturday.

The Foxes are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table after 15 games, just five points above the relegation zone, and are expected to make signings to boost their survival hopes.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, while a new defender is probable, reinforcements up front are also likely, given their reliance on 37-year-old Jamie Vardy.

The likes of Mathys Tel and James McAtee are believed to be among their potential targets, along with Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson, who has reportedly been made available by the Seagulls ahead of January.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.