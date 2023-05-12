Leicester City star James Maddison will head any exodus this summer with the England international ready to leave even if they win a relegation battle.

There is still hope in this fight and some sources insist a fire sale will not be necessary even if they do lose.

But if the Foxes drop into the Championship, rumours will swirl around the future of other key players for the Foxes.

Leicester already face the fact that Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez are leaving in the summer as their contacts end—Soyuncu has already agreed a move to Atletico Madrid. That means their wage bill takes a big drop off and sources say it will ease the pressure on them to offload other players.

But if Leicester go down other clubs will come knocking, so here we list some of six potential deals that other clubs will be looking to strike…

What's the latest on James Maddison and Harvey Barnes' future?

James Maddison - No need to go into too much detail here—offers over £60million will be considered this summer but obviously Leicester will hold out for as much as possible. Newcastle and Tottenham are leading contenders for him but Manchester United and Manchester City have also shown interest to a lesser degree.

Harvey Barnes - While it is true that Maddison is on Newcastle’s list, they are also keen on Barnes. There has been a feeling among some well informed sources that while Barnes has been hurt by Leicester’s slump this season, he has been open to the idea of leaving even if they stay up. Newcastle are on alert here but they won’t be the only club. He could become a really sought after player.

Who else could leave Leicester this summer?

James Justin - He’s valued between £15-20million and Roma are the club most linked with him but it is likely there will be clubs both home and abroad looking into this one.

Timothy Castagne - Arsenal are on the look out for right-back options and Castagne is one of the names on the list. It’s unclear at this stage whether they make their interest active.

Wilfred Ndidi - Almost certain to leave if the Foxes go down, and his future at the club is not even certain if they stay up. Manchester United have long-term interest in Ndidi - who signed from Genk for £18m according to The Guardian - while West Ham may also check the situation out in more detail as they seek midfield reinforcements.

Boubakary Soumare - A move back to France has been touted with both Monaco and Rennes interested and there is a feeling he might be better suited to a move away from England, where the Premier League’s intensity has made it difficult to be impactful.