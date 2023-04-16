Leicester City ace James Maddison will be experiencing a 'genuinely horrible feeling' at the King Power Stadium as the threat of Premier League relegation looms large, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes currently sit two points adrift of safety with eight games to go and have hired former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith to try and secure their top-flight safety.

Leicester City latest news - James Maddison

In light of Leicester City being threatened by potentially suffering relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, interest around the Premier League has started to grow surrounding Maddison's signature.

Football Insider claim that Tottenham Hotspur are 'among the favourites' to land the England international in the off-season and will not let their absence of a permanent manager deter them in the race to bring him to north London.

Liverpool and Newcastle United are also said to be keen on acquiring the 26-year-old this summer, who has recorded nine goals and six assists in 25 appearances this term.

Salary Sport understand that Maddison earns £110,000 per week at the King Power and is tied to his current employers until June 2024.

What has Dean Jones said about James Maddison?

Journalist Jones wouldn't be surprised if Maddison played a major role in helping Leicester City avoid the drop this season.

Jones told GMS: "Relegation is suddenly something he has to contemplate. As an individual, he expects to be playing European football and challenging for that and right now, it genuinely looks like he might be relegated. That's a genuinely horrible feeling for any player, especially of his status. I think Leicester City fans will be the first to say that he hasn't delivered recently for them, but over the course of his time at Leicester, he certainly has; It'll be interesting to see if he could end this season by clawing them out of danger."

Can James Maddison help to save Leicester City from relegation?

Maddison has certainly got the ability to help Leicester City out of their rut; however, they are staring down the barrel right now and need results sooner rather than later to have a chance of survival.

The Foxes' playmaker has provided a creative spark in the Premier League, managing to perform 96 shot-creating actions this season, as per FBRef.

According to WhoScored, Maddison has also been Leicester City's most consistent player in 2022/23, gaining an average rating of 7.18/10 for his performances across all competitions.

Moving forward, he is likely to be heavily relied upon as the go-to man to help Leicester City beat the drop between now and the end of the campaign.