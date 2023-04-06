Leicester City star James Maddison is expected to follow Brendan Rodgers out of the club at the end of the season.

There were already major doubts about whether Leicester could hold onto their prized asset beyond this season.

Is James Maddison now more likely to leave Leicester?

But sources have described how the England international felt a sense of loyalty towards Brendan Rodgers when there were rumours of him leaving in January and that now the boss is gone there will be an increased chance of him leaving for a new challenge.

The Foxes are searching for a successor to Rodgers that they will still hope can sweet talk Maddison in to staying but Newcastle United - the current front runners to sign him - may face more competition now that he seems to be more attainable.

Valued at £48m by Transfermarkt, Maddison has big ambition in the game and on the back of an England run out in the last international break intends to give himself the best chance possible of remaining in the picture.

Playing at a European-level club will be part of that vision and Rodgers’ exit could be the perfect trigger to convince him this is the time to go.

Which Premier League teams would be interested in signing Maddison?

Leicester City recently began new talks to tie him to an extended contract but they know keeping him will be tough and insiders are indicating that he is the player Newcastle would love most as they improve the squad build for next term.

Maddison has also been linked with Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City but he will want a manager he can build a strong relationship with - and Eddie Howe is a good candidate for that.

This is a crunch period for Leicester as they battle against the threat of relegation and search for a manager to save the season.

But beyond that they also face an overhaul of the team, with midfielder Youri Tielemans leaving in the summer and others likely to be heading for the exit door too. But Rodgers has felt for some time that the squad had gone stale and needed big changes, yet there were difficulties around Financial Fair Play when it came to new signings.

The search is now underway to determine who will lead the team forward. The early list of managerial candidates at Leicester is taking shape with Ralph Hassenhuttl, Adi Hutter, Jesse Marsch and Graham Potter some of the names being linked to the job.