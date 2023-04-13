Leicester City being snubbed by Jesse Marsch for the managerial job at the King Power is 'extremely worrying', journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 49-year-old looked all set to be installed as the Foxes' new boss, though he had a change of heart at the last minute and elected not to assume the position in the end.

Leicester City latest news - manager timeline

Following their decision to sack Brendan Rodgers earlier this month, Leicester City were said to be in 'advanced talks' with Marsch over the possibility of him taking over at the King Power to lead their fight against relegation, as per Sky Sports.

Initial talks with the Foxes' hierarchy had gone well and there was even hope that he could've been in the dugout to face Bournemouth last weekend.

Nevertheless, a dramatic change in developments, as reported by The Telegraph, saw Marsch walk away from the opportunity after lengthy discussions with his coaching staff on Saturday evening.

Misgivings over Leicester City's model player recruitment are said to be one factor in his decision not to take the job. At the same time, he is also believed to have had doubts over his suitability to manage the Foxes in the Sky Bet Championship in the event they were relegated.

Leicester City sit two points adrift of safety and have since moved to announce former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new manager, who will be in charge for the first time against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

What has Dean Jones said about Jesse Marsch?

Journalist Jones thinks that Marsch's decision to reject Leicester City's advances for the role is an 'extremely worrying' indication of where the Foxes are as a club just now.

Jones told GMS: I think that, honestly, the fact that Jesse Marsch didn't want this job is extremely worrying. He's turned it down basically because he thinks they're getting relegated and he's not sure how he would adapt personally to this team in the Championship."

Will Dean Smith prove to be a better appointment than Jesse Marsch?

Leicester City fans will care about one matter only between now and the end of this campaign and that is securing their Premier League safety come the end of May.

Should Smith manage to make that a reality, then he will go down as a successful appointment and there may be the possibility of a longer stay at the King Power, depending on other available alternatives.

If he doesn't manage to keep Leicester City up, then the reality is that the Foxes will need to initiate a massive rebuild as they prepare for life in the Sky Bet Championship, probably without Smith in charge.

So much will depend on the last eight fixtures that Leicester City have left to fulfil, including tough tests against Manchester City this weekend, a home tie against Liverpool and an away trip to in-form Newcastle United before the close of play.

Survival is the aim and Leicester City hopes they have made the right choice in the short term by putting their destiny in Smith's hands.