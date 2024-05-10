Highlights Leicester City faces financial challenges despite securing Premier League promotion after posting significant losses.

Key player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's future uncertain as club may need to sell to comply with financial regulations.

Manchester United eyeing Dewsbury-Hall for a potential cut-price deal despite his importance to Leicester City.

Leicester City are back in the Premier League after they sealed the Championship title a year on from their sour relegation to the English second division, but they could be in danger of having to sell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Now the illustrious 2015/16 champions are back in the top flight, they must comply with the league's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which are tight.

The club reported a pre-tax loss of £89.7m for the 2022/23 season, which raised alarm bells over their ability to comply with PSR on their return to the Premier League. Nottingham Forest and Everton have both been struck by the league's strict regulations, which could force the Foxes to sell one of their most valuable assets if they are to have the best chance of survival next campaign.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Has 'No Intention' of Leicester Exit

The 25-year-old reportedly wants to remain at the club after promotion

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined the Leicester academy in 2006 at the age of eight and has risen through the ranks all the way to the top, where he is now a key figure in Enzo Maresca's side. The English player appeared in all but two of Leicester's Championship games, scored 12 goals and registered 16 assists from central midfield.

Before that, he featured heavily in Leicester's Premier League relegation campaign and has made a total of 59 appearances in the top flight since his debut in 2021. Because of his value as an academy graduate, Leicester would keep all the profit from his potential sale, which means it is tempting for the club to let him go in a bid to soften their financial status.

Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think the Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall links have overshadowed Leicester's promotion. It's a fantastic achievement. And it was important for Leicester to come up the first time of asking, but we know now that they fall under the jurisdiction of the Premier League, and they could be in a difficult financial position. "So Leicester are going to have to sell despite coming up to the Premier League, and they might have to still sell relatively fast. And this is where Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - a pure-profit player as it's known - is maybe somebody that the club feel at the right number they have to sacrifice even though the player has said publicly that he's got no intention of leaving."

Jacobs: Man Utd Eye Cut-Price Dewsbury-Hall Deal

Manchester United could be tempted by a deal for the £35m midfielder

Jacobs feels that despite Dewsbury-Hall's inflated price following Leicester's promotion success, United could be tempted into a cheap deal. Brighton and Brentford are two other potential suitors highlighted by Jacobs, while Tottenham have also reportedly joined the race and Arsenal could be a club to watch.

On the player's transfer fee, Jacobs said:

"My understanding on Dewsbury-Hall was always that if Leicester didn't go up, he might be available for as low as £25million. But, now that they have, I think we're looking at £35million. If we go back to January, Leicester actually valued him more in the region of £45million, but I don't think it will be that high because of Leicester's financial situation if they agree to a deal. "I think we are looking at in excess of £35million, as a minimum, for Dewsbury-Hall if they choose to sell and the player wants to leave, even though he said that he wants to stay. There remains interest from Brighton, Brentford could come into the mix, and Manchester United are another club to keep an eye on as well."