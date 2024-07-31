Highlights Leicester City have made their move to sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

West Ham United are also interested in Nelson, but a move to either club is not imminent currently.

Nelson is likely to leave the Gunners after minimal playing time in recent years.

Leicester City and West Ham United are both interested in signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, although no deal is yet imminent, according to Charles Watts.

Nelson endured another frustrating season with a lack of playing time, starting one Premier League game and managing just 268 minutes across the entire campaign. Despite these prohibited opportunities, two top flight clubs have emerged as potential suitors for the Englishman, eager to acquire him on a permanent basis.

Leicester are said to have 'opened talks' with Arsenal over a deal for Nelson, while the wide forward is understood to be open to a move to West Ham. Watts suggests that neither side have made a concerted effort to sign the player as of yet, although this could 'change at any point' if an offer the Gunners find acceptable was to be submitted.

Leicester and West Ham Eye Nelson

The England youth international is likely to leave Arsenal

Graduating from the Hale End academy, Nelson has made 89 appearances for his boyhood club since breaking through into the first team in 2017, a period which coincided with stints at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord. However, the youth product has failed to firmly establish himself in manager Mikel Arteta's plans, limited to just five starts in all competitions last season, after signing a blockbuster new contract last summer.

Nelson, reportedly on £100,000 a week, is currently taking part in Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States, playing over an hour in each of the north Londoners first two friendlies across the pond.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Watts has indicated that this involvement in these fixtures points to a move not being imminent, with Emile Smith Rowe's lack of involvement a symptom of being on the verge of a switch to Fulham.

The journalist confirms the interest of both Leicester and West Ham, and has suggested that Arsenal are willing to sanction the sale of the 24-year-old if they are to receive an appropriate offer, despite Mikel Arteta describing the 24-year-old as "special".

The winger has played under new Foxes boss Steve Cooper previously in the England youth set-up, which could attract him to a move to the east Midlands. The newly promoted side are keen to add greater depth in wide areas to supplement the likes of Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu, and have identified Nelson as a potential candidate to fulfil this role. In fact, they have made contact with the Gunners about a deal.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are on the lookout for a wide man who can operate on either flank, in order to provide cover and competition for Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus, and view Nelson as a primary target.

Nelson's 2023/24 Statistics (All Competitions) Appearances 23 Goals 1 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.47 Key Passes Per 90 2.33 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.64

Nketiah Also 'Very Likely' to Leave

The striker is wanted by Marseille

Alongside the potential exit of Nelson and the imminent departure of Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah could also be out the door this summer, as Arteta looks to enact an exodus of academy graduate squad players.

Nketiah, who scored six goals for the Gunners in all competitions last season, is said to be 'very likely' to leave the Emirates this summer, and is valued by Arsenal at £50 million.

Ligue 1 side Marseille are reportedly monitoring the striker's situation and have had a bid rejected for him. The 25-year-old number nine is understood to be 'excited by the prospect of an exit' to the French club.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 31/07/2024